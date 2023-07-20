A Scots airport has been named the airport with the smallest carbon footprint in the UK.
It follows the release of a new Airport Pollution Index published by business energy and utilities website Utility Bidder.
The site compiled a list of the UK airports producing the biggest and lowest carbon footprints.
With only 64g per passenger per km, Glasgow Prestwick was found to have the fewest carbon emissions of any UK airport.
The index noted: “Taking the crown as the UK airport with the lowest carbon footprint is Glasgow Prestwick Airport.
“This airport has been around for over eight decades, being used for both commercial and military transport over the years.
“With only 64g of carbon emissions per passenger per km, it seems that Glasgow Prestwick has its eyes set on the future.”
Bournemouth Airport, which has implemented an energy conservation programme in the hope to reduce its carbon footprint, was found to have the second fewest carbon emissions of any UK airport, 64g of carbon emissions per passenger per km.
East Midlands airport was third with 69g of carbon emissions per passenger per km.
At the other end of the spectrum, Jersey airport was found to have a bigger carbon footprint than any other UK airport - totalling 156g per passenger per km.
