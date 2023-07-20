Specialist agent Drysdale and Company is marketing Satyr on Leith Walk as a "freehold investment".

The agent said: “The property presents an excellent investment opportunity to purchase a well-established public house.

“This property has recently been fully refurbished and rebranded by the incoming tenants."

The property has undergone refurbishment (Image: Drysdale and Company)

Drysdale and Company added: “The operators are well experienced in the licensed trade and with the opening of the extended tram line, and the resurgence of Leith Walk as a leisure destination within the city, they are extremely confident that the business will continue to thrive in this location.”

The property is described as being “from the team that brought you The Wildcat” in Tarvit Place in Edinburgh and it is a “classic cocktail bar”.

The agent said that the asking price of £695,000 reflects a 7% net initial yield after costs.

Scottish airport has lowest carbon footprint in UK

A Scots airport has been named the airport with the smallest carbon footprint in the UK. It follows the release of a new Airport Pollution Index published by business energy and utilities website Utility Bidder.

The site compiled a list of the UK airports producing the biggest and lowest carbon footprints.

Strong demand for holidays sees easyJet’s profits soar

Low-cost airline easyJet has predicted record profits during its peak season despite cautioning over a “challenging” summer of airport strike action.

The Luton-based carrier said that based on current booking trends and strong demand for holidays, it expects Q4 to deliver another record pre-tax profit performance although it pointed to “very congested and inefficient” ATC (air traffic control) systems with the “whole industry seeing challenging conditions this summer”.