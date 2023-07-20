A public house on one of the Scottish capital’s most famous thoroughfares has been brought to market.
Specialist agent Drysdale and Company is marketing Satyr on Leith Walk as a "freehold investment".
The agent said: “The property presents an excellent investment opportunity to purchase a well-established public house.
“This property has recently been fully refurbished and rebranded by the incoming tenants."
Drysdale and Company added: “The operators are well experienced in the licensed trade and with the opening of the extended tram line, and the resurgence of Leith Walk as a leisure destination within the city, they are extremely confident that the business will continue to thrive in this location.”
The property is described as being “from the team that brought you The Wildcat” in Tarvit Place in Edinburgh and it is a “classic cocktail bar”.
The agent said that the asking price of £695,000 reflects a 7% net initial yield after costs.
