The Jet2.com flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife landed in Porto Santo Airport on Porto Santo Island, Madeira, over 330 miles away.

Reports in Madeira suggest that the decision was made to divert due to a disturbance on board, caused by a passenger.

Video footage taken at Porto Santo airport shows two passengers being removed from the Jet2.com flight by police and security personnel.

The Herald has contacted Jet2.com for comment.

It comes after a Delta flight from Edinburgh to Atlanta was forced to divert to Iceland after declaring a mid-air emergency as it crossed the Atlantic.

Delta confirmed the plane issued a mid-air alert off the west coast of Ireland.