NO-FRILLS airline easyJet’s confidence is soaring after the company saw a record headline pre-tax profit of £203 million for the three months to June 30, against losses of £114m a year ago after increasing its flight programme by 5% to 146,816.
The carrier said its third quarter profit improved by £317m year on year, as demand for its network and services continued to be robust with its easyJet holidays division’ pre-tax profit of £49m driving the group towards a strong outcome for the full year.
This is a good result for the Luton-based airline which is also predicting – based on current booking trends and a strong demand for holidays – that it expects Q4 to deliver another record pre-tax profit performance.
easyJet: Glasgow to Porto flights and package holidays launched
However, that July to September performance could be affected by what it described as “very congested and inefficient” ATC (air traffic control) systems with the “whole industry seeing challenging conditions this summer”.
While the Q3 results largely exceeded analysts’ expectations, easyJet’s reputation took a hit earlier this month when it cancelled 1,700 flights due to depart from Gatwick Airport in July, August and September, plunging British holidaymaker’s plans into chaos.
The question now is: how forgiving will passengers be this summer given the airline cancelled flights last year too as it, like others, grappled with staff shortages after two years of pandemic-related turbulence and experienced air traffic control delays.
One analyst, Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, described the outlook for easyJet as “far from rosy”, noting: “It is facing a summer of disruption from strikes by airport and air traffic control workers, not to mention the prospect of soaring temperatures threatening to put people off travelling to parts of Europe.”
All the same, she suggested that strikes have become “part and parcel” of the aviation industry and “consumers still seem happy to splash the cash on holidays despite the ongoing cost of living crisis”.
Easyjet poised for take-off as consumers prioritise travel
Meanwhile, Johan Lundgren, the chief executive of easyJet, remains unperturbed: “Our Q3 performance has been underpinned by strong passenger demand for easyJet’s network and services. We continue to provide great value to customers with around half of easyJet’s fares currently on sale still under £50.
“We are absolutely focused on mitigating the impact of the challenging external environment on our customers and flying them on their well-earned holidays.”
The airline’s focus on greater efficiency, improved margins, and disciplined cost control – plus the addition of easyJet holidays – is now adding to bottom line performance. But as Zoe Gillespie, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, points out: “Disruption caused by strikes is the one fly in the ointment.”
Can easyJet work its way through the oncoming summer turbulence?
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here