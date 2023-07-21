The carrier said its third quarter profit improved by £317m year on year, as demand for its network and services continued to be robust with its easyJet holidays division’ pre-tax profit of £49m driving the group towards a strong outcome for the full year.

This is a good result for the Luton-based airline which is also predicting – based on current booking trends and a strong demand for holidays – that it expects Q4 to deliver another record pre-tax profit performance.

However, that July to September performance could be affected by what it described as “very congested and inefficient” ATC (air traffic control) systems with the “whole industry seeing challenging conditions this summer”.

While the Q3 results largely exceeded analysts’ expectations, easyJet’s reputation took a hit earlier this month when it cancelled 1,700 flights due to depart from Gatwick Airport in July, August and September, plunging British holidaymaker’s plans into chaos.

The question now is: how forgiving will passengers be this summer given the airline cancelled flights last year too as it, like others, grappled with staff shortages after two years of pandemic-related turbulence and experienced air traffic control delays.

One analyst, Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, described the outlook for easyJet as “far from rosy”, noting: “It is facing a summer of disruption from strikes by airport and air traffic control workers, not to mention the prospect of soaring temperatures threatening to put people off travelling to parts of Europe.”

All the same, she suggested that strikes have become “part and parcel” of the aviation industry and “consumers still seem happy to splash the cash on holidays despite the ongoing cost of living crisis”.

Meanwhile, Johan Lundgren, the chief executive of easyJet, remains unperturbed: “Our Q3 performance has been underpinned by strong passenger demand for easyJet’s network and services. We continue to provide great value to customers with around half of easyJet’s fares currently on sale still under £50.

“We are absolutely focused on mitigating the impact of the challenging external environment on our customers and flying them on their well-earned holidays.”

The airline’s focus on greater efficiency, improved margins, and disciplined cost control – plus the addition of easyJet holidays – is now adding to bottom line performance. But as Zoe Gillespie, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, points out: “Disruption caused by strikes is the one fly in the ointment.”

