THE resilience of consumer spending, despite inflation, energy costs and higher interest rates, could see a range of “summertime” shares shine over the summer holidays and beyond.

From the companies providing the deckchairs or the sausages for your barbecue, to the airline flying you on holiday to the manufacturer of the hire scooters when you get there – they’re all examples of businesses that may see some momentum over the summer months.

After a winter of energy-price hikes, higher interest rates and food inflation, the consumer mood seems to have improved with the weather. Many people are travelling to festivals and abroad for the first time since lockdown, while household savings in the UK and EU appear to be holding up from the years when travel and leisure were curtailed.

There is an increased appetite for spending on clothes, socialising and activities.

Consumer spending in the UK is up to almost pre-pandemic levels while in the EU it has gradually risen over 2022 to levels higher than pre-pandemic. GDP in Europe has expanded 1% in the first quarter of 2023 and, in the UK, GDP rose by 0.2% in April, driven by leisure spending.

While all kinds of summertime stocks – from hotels to car-hire companies to drinks manufacturers and airlines – may experience a boost, there are several companies in the small and mid-cap sector that we believe have the potential to do well, not just for the summer but over the longer term.

Airlines and holiday operators are beginning to recover from the damage wrought by the pandemic and higher fuel prices. Jet2, the UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline, still has some way to go to recover revenues and share price.

The company is aiming to become a sustainable leader in air travel and holidays and is investing in relationships with hotels that align with its standards. It continues to focus on destinations in the Mediterranean and major European cities.

Historic Italian company Piaggio manufactures one of the iconic vehicles of the summer – the Vespa motor scooter. Better-than-expected European demand in early 2023, China reopening, good summer weather – especially in southern Europe – plus the shift of consumer demand towards recognised brands and luxury goods has sparked more interest in the iconic Vespa.

A small exposure to electric and hybrid versions of its scooters and a new production factory in Indonesia have all contributed to an improved performance.

Trading on its respected European heritage, Piaggio aims to increase its presence in Asia where the Vespa is perceived as a luxury brand.

With parents, children and students off for the long weeks of the summer holidays, there is likely to be growth in leisure spending. Among the hospitality and leisure stocks that could do well over the summer and the longer term, we like Hollywood Bowl.

This bowling business operates in the UK and Canada and has already reported that 2022 revenue is well up on not just on the pandemic years, but also on pre-pandemic 2019.

The event ticketing company CTS Eventim, headquartered in Germany and one of Europe’s largest ticket providers for live entertainment like pop concerts, classical music events, sports fixtures and music festivals, has seen revenues rise as people put lockdowns firmly behind them and begin socialising en masse again.

Companies that provide all the ingredients for summer entertaining – outdoor furniture, parasols, food for the barbecue – may enjoy a boost that is better than headlines have indicated. We like Dunelm, the UK’s market leader in homewares, which has grown its range of summer products and continues to develop its focus on sustainability.

Also notable is the food manufacturer Cranswick, which supplies both the UK and global food producers and aims to make the summer barbecue as sustainable and ethical as possible with a traceable “farm to fork” journey. High investment levels have strengthened the company’s competitive position.

There can be no doubt that high rates of inflation, plus the rise in interest rates that has fuelled much steeper mortgage and loan repayments, have both dealt major blows to the consumer. But, nevertheless, spending levels are still holding up as people appear to be determined to at least make some hay while the sun shines.

Tzoulianna Leventi is investment manager at abrdn.