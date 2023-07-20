Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a 'much loved' Scots teacher at the age of 29.
Aimee Brannan taught at St Mungo's High School in Falkirk and her funeral was held earlier this week.
The school did not release a formal statement but shared a touching tribute on social media saying she was "well loved by all."
Today we remember our beloved friend, teacher and colleague, Miss Aimee Brannan.— St Mungo's HS (@StMungosFalkirk) July 18, 2023
Miss Brannan was so well loved by all and will be missed greatly by us.
May she rest in peace, forever in God’s embrace and always in our hearts and prayers.
Please pray for our school community 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/28VxbBYAbp
Ms Brannan previously taught at John Paul Academy and is a graduate of the University of Glasgow.
She was described as a "beautiful, kind and helpful soul" by one person who responded to the school's post.
Another said: "Miss Brannan was the most inspirational, kind and compassionate teacher, who went out of her way to create safe, fun and supportive spaces for her students.
"We will be forever grateful for the support and love she showed our girls"
Other schools including Dunblane High and Trinity High School in South Lanarkshire shared messages of condolence.
