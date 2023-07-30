“He was my baby,” says Adele Al-Bedri. “He was a ball of energy and we had so much fun. You kid yourself that nothing is going to happen to him, and when it does, it hits you hard.”

Pasha, a big brown bundle that arrived as a puppy and rarely left her side from then on, was diagnosed with cancer early last year.

As lumps appeared beneath his soft coat, Adele, bereft, braced herself for the inevitable.

Five months since Adele held Pasha for the last time and still so deep in grief that she can’t bring herself to walk the paths they once shared, she takes comfort from knowing his final resting place is a peaceful patch of Loch Lomond countryside, marked by a plaque bearing his name, beneath a cherry blossom tree.

Near to Pasha rest dozens of other equally well-loved family pets, their graves marked with sweet tributes to guinea pigs to cats, budgies, even a Shetland pony.

Pasha, says Adele, was laid to rest in a touching ‘funeral’ service in tone with the family’s Muslim faith, with a short prayer as his casket was lowered into the ground, and flowers laid around.

“We went back a few days later and it was just beautiful,” she adds. “I needed to know he was safe.

“It helps to know his grave is there, and that in years to come someone will see it and know it’s Pasha.”

The Windy Park Pet Cemetery between Gartocharn and Balloch, is one of a handful of pet graveyards in Scotland, where grieving owners lay their family’s four-legged or feathered friend to rest with the kind of solemn dignity and tender loving care that might be offered to a family member.

Sometimes, says owner Anne Skea, the farewell involves a prayer and a speech. On occasions, someone will take out a mobile phone and play gentle music, some might film it to share with others. There are always tears.

“It’s like a regular funeral, we have cords and the family lower their pet’s basket or box into the grave. It’s their last chance to say goodbye to their pets,” she says.

Grieving owners arrive from across the country, often in deep distress or traumatised from their sudden, unexpected loss.

“We see people of different religions,” adds Anne. “They might want their pet buried within 24 hours, facing Mecca, sometimes they don’t want me to touch it and want to clean and prepare it for their religious reasons.

“Sometimes cremation is against their religion.”

Pets are laid to rest in an eco-friendly wooden casket or a wicket basket, the interior cushioned with soft fabric. Many will pop a favourite toy inside before the lid closes for the last time.

“Some want to wrap their pet in its favourite blanket,” adds Anne. “One woman had her cat wrapped in a cashmere shawl that it loved to sit on.

“There’s a dog that’s buried in its owner’s jacket. The lady used to take the dog for a walk wearing it, and said she wasn’t going to need it any more…

“I’m not surprised by any of it,” she adds. “People are very attached to their pets. This gives them a chance to say goodbye.”

At Central Pet Cremations in Falkirk, Margaret Mason, sees distressed owners anxious to provide the best ‘send off’ for their pet. Most are grieving for cats or dogs, but one was a 63-year-old African grey parrot, with an 86-year-old owner who had cared for it throughout its entire life.

“Pets are family members, they bring so much love and company. When they go, they leave a big void,” says Margaret, whose son, David and wife Samantha, launched the business 12 years ago.

“Owners want to know their pet is receiving individual service. Big corporate cremation companies are dealing with a high volume of pets, it can take time to get pets’ ashes back.

“And vets are busy, there’s not always time to spend with their pets.

“We have a farewell room where they can spend time to say their goodbyes, and they can rely on an individual cremation.

“It’s a holistic service,” she adds. “We know how it feels to lose a pet.”

Ashes are returned in scatter tubes, wooden, brass or pewter urns featuring paw prints and inscriptions. But there is rising demand for alternatives: there’s a wooden ‘sleeping cat’ shaped urn, a plush teddy bear with zip up compartment to store ashes and frames with spaces to fit ashes, collar, name tag and photograph.

Cremation was not an option for Adele for personal and religious reasons. As she looks across the Clyde from her Langbank home, knowing Pasha lies peacefully on the other side is a comfort when the grief takes hold.

“He was part of our family since my two boys were young and they all grew up together,” she adds. “They all needed lots of food, long walks and sunshine; they had so much energy, running riot, playing together.

“He was not just a pet to be got rid of, he was to be dealt with dignity and respect.”

As Pasha’s illness progressed, Adele – aware of what lay ahead – prepared by visiting Windy Park with him.

“He sniffed around and I think he knew, because he started to cry,” she says. “But I wanted him to be part of everything, it was his journey.

“We took him for his last walk, and he had so much fun - we fed him everything we wouldn’t normally feed him.

“It helps to know his grave will be there, someone will see it and know it’s Pasha,” she adds.

The cemetery opened in 2014 after Anne had helped a family friend bury a rabbit and realised some grieving owners found the task of dealing with their departed pet too distressing, or wanted something more personal than leaving their pet with the vet to have cremated.

Establishing it at the family’s 16 acre farm required an Animal and Plant Health Agency licence – there is an annual inspection - planning permission and the go-ahead from environmental agency, SEPA. There are now 110 tiny graves, with woodland space for cremated pets’ ashes.

Natural born rivals in life, in the cemetery peace reigns: dogs rest in harmony with cats that lie alongside budgies and bunnies.

Not far from Pasha lie the remains of Mr Kitten, Belinda Price’s 19-year-old cat which died last year, and her other cat, 13-year-old, Dita, lost the previous year after short illness.

“When Dita became ill, I told the vet that I couldn’t just hand her over to someone who’d chuck her in a bag and put her in an incinerator, then hand me back some ashes,” says Belinda.

“Dita was gone within three weeks, it was traumatic. Mr Kitten was old, and I knew the end was coming so I arranged for the plot next to Dita for him.

“Knowing they have somewhere beautiful and are well looked and they are together has helped me come to terms with it.”

Burials, of course, come at a price: at Windy Park it costs £485 for a cat and small pet, for dogs, the costs start at £585. For owners, who have often spent thousands of pounds on veterinary bills, however, the fees appear secondary to the comfort it brings.

“People expect you to just get over it,” says Belinda, who regularly makes the hour-long journey from her Glasgow home to lay flowers at her cats’ graves. “They say ‘it’s just a cat’ or ‘it’s only a dog’ but it’s part of your life.

“Animals give you pleasure, comfort and lots of unconditional love and suddenly they are gone. We never have long enough with them.

“When I visit, it’s tranquil, the Highland cattle are nearby, and every grave has its own name: you realise you are not the only person feeling this grief.”