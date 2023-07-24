DO you ever come back from your summer holiday – if you’re able to take one – full of great intentions? You’re going to learn a new language, lose two stone and build an al-fresco pizza oven in the garden? And within a fortnight the phrasebook’s in the bookcase and you’re back on the couch in front of the TV with a few cans and a takeaway.

Some return from their break with a renewed determination to start the business they’ve always dreamed of running. But, again, too often, as the suntan fades, so too does the prospect of this being the year of taking the plunge.

Why is this? It’s not a lack of ambition. Scotland has a long and proud history as a nation of entrepreneurs – you only need to look at how some of our homegrown success stories have stormed onto the world stage.

And, as we often say, entrepreneurship goes way beyond kitchen table start-ups with stratospheric growth ambitions.

The owner of your local shop is an entrepreneur – so is the neighbour who started to take in ironing to make some extra cash and grew that side hustle into a full-time gig. Likewise, your Facebook friend who started making elaborate crafts during lockdown and selling them online.

The hundreds of thousands of individuals who start or maintain enterprises are the foundation of our economy. They provide jobs and services in their communities. They can drive social mobility. They generate revenues and keep money in their local areas. They’re vital. But we need more of them.

For an idea of just how many more, there’s food for thought in the latest edition of Scotland’s Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM). Published by the University of Strathclyde, it examines “total early-stage entrepreneurial activity” (TEA) – i.e. the sum of the nascent entrepreneurship rate and the new business owner-manager rate.

The report finds that Scotland’s TEA rate in 2022 was 8.8%, compared with a UK-wide rate of 11%. This isn’t a massive surprise – our start-up rate has historically lagged behind the UK average. But the gap has slowly been getting wider.

Within the Scottish figures, you can see some big demographic differences. There were around 50,000 more men than women engaged in early-stage enterprise last year. To put that in context, achieving gender parity would require the female TEA rate to grow by over 45%.

Also, although younger people continue to be a major driver of early-stage entrepreneurship, the TEA rate for the 18-24 age group actually dropped three points from 13% in 2021 to 10% in 2022.

So, not entirely reassuring signs. But there’s a lot we can do to turn these figures around. And, if we have to start somewhere, let’s address this GEM finding: a fear of failure is preventing six in 10 non-entrepreneurs from starting up.

This suggests that there are gains to be made if we can make self-employment less risky, more attractive and more accessible.

You can see why events of recent years might not have been a great advert for life as your own boss. Early on in Covid, for example, we saw the disparity in safety net support available to employees and the self-employed. What better time, therefore, to look again at things like “bread funds”, which operate in the Netherlands and offer a collective insurance approach for self-employed individuals who could not otherwise access sick pay?

We should also emphasise the positive benefits of self-employment. It should be presented to young people as a realistic and desirable career path – on a par with an apprenticeship, college, or university.

And we can reassure budding entrepreneurs that the water might be nicer once you’re in. FSB research earlier this year found that opinion among those already in business on whether or not Scotland is an attractive place to start up is, even in these testing times, more or less evenly split.

Ideas to make Scotland a better place to go into business could fill the rest of this paper. But they all come back to the same thing: making self-employment a more realistic and less risky option for more people will see fewer dreams of starting up being packed away along with the swimsuit and suncream until the same time next year.

Colin Borland is director of devolved nations for the Federation of Small Business.