The lengthy compilation, published by The Times this week, was decided by chefs across the country who gave their suggestions for where to find everything from 'seaside stalwarts to tucked-away gems'.

Taking charge of the recommendations for Scotland was by Adam Maddock, head chef of the Fife Arms in Braemar.

Here are the four spots he picked.

The Tarmachan Cafe

Crathie

www.tarmachancafe.co.uk

Tarmachan was created in the heart of the Cairngorms by a trio who 'share a passion for seasonality, nature and good coffee'.

The rooftop area comes alive in summer with special suppers and live music.

READ MORE: 'We are devastated': Celebrated Scottish restaurant closes amid cost of living crisis

Boath House

Nairn

www.boath-house.com

Described as a 'sanctuary on Scotland's northern coast', Boath House is home to a 400-year-old walled garden which is now used as the Garden Café.

Maddock suggests ordering the game of the day from a menu that also offers pan-fried cod with chard and beurre blanc or whisky-cured salmon with soda bread and pickled cucumber.

The Seafood Shack

Ullapool

www.seafoodshack.co.uk

'There's no better view', this entry on the list states.

Open seven days a week, the Seafood Shack does what it says on the tin serving the best of local produce which has been delivered fresh each morning.

The team said: "We create a menu depending on what we have in.

"This not only keeps the customers on their toes, but it keeps us on ours."

READ MORE: Pub on one of Scotland's most famous streets for sale at £695,000

Fish Shop

Ballater

www.fishshopballater.co.uk

Crab Crumpets are said to be a must-try at this restaurant and fishmongers, although their menu changes daily according to 'the seas and catch seasons'.

They said: "In developing Fish Shop we set out to create a genuinely low-waste restaurant and fishmonger, whilst sourcing the freshest, ethically-sourced seafood and showcasing the finest Scottish craftsmanship."

Outside the kitchen, everything from tableware to packaging has been carefully selected in line with Fish Shop's sustainable values.

The Herald has launched a brand new Facebook page bringing you the best food and drink content. Click here to follow us.