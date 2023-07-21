One of my team-mates blurted out Emeline Pankhurst, which is, of course, the wrong answer, but before we could correct him the damage was done and we lost.

Not that I’m bitter about it, 20 years on.

I’ve no idea what happened to the team-mate either as none of us speak to him anymore – there was a prize of £40 which he cost us, after all.

The answer, of course, is Emily Wilding Davison, who died after being hit by George V’s horse Anmer at the 1913 Epsom race.

It was arguably the most high-profile incident in the battle for women’s right to vote, one which was partially won in 1918 when women over the age of 30 were allowed at the ballot box.

It took until 1928 for women to finally be given equal voting rights as men – which seems a staggering state of affairs now, less than 100 years later.

The suffragette’s’ heroic campaign is in stark contrast to the recent spate of protests carried out by eco-yobs in a bid to save the planet.

Whereas the suffragettes had a valid cause and a single-minded, winnable aim, the protestors from groups such as Just Stop Oil have a vague, woolly goal and that has no real chances of attaining it.

It is also extremely difficult to gain public support for a non-defined goal, particularly when people are being disrupted as they go about their daydaily business.

The whole thing has now taken on a farcical twist when eco zealots were seemingly rounded on and “kettled” by a group of “counter-protesters” who called themselves Just Stop P***ing Everyone Off.

Of course, by staging a counter-protest on the streets of London, the group were doing exactly what they claimed to be wanting to stop – namely, p***ng people off.

Regardless of the farcical scenes, it’s hard not to feel a degree of sympathy for the new group as the people of London must be getting pretty fed -up with constant disruptions.

Of course, the right to protest is a basic right in a democracy and people should be allowed to do it whenever they like, whatever the cause.

Where it becomes difficult to justify is that, when innocent members of the public are disrupted by those protests, then it becomes a matter for the police, which puts them in a difficult situation.

That climate change is happening is impossible to argue against, but as are the great strides that have already been taken made across the developed world in combating the problem.

Much more, of course, can be done but eco zealots chaining themselves to oil tankers is not solving anything.

It only annoys people.

Everybody is aware of climate change and many will be doing their own small bit to combat it, such as recycling, buying an electric car, shopping locally, et cetera.

Oil companies are also – slowly, admittedly – coming around to the fact that they too must be part of the solution. Many have published their routes to net zero, including Ineos, owner of Grangemouth refinery which was targeted this week by climate group This Is Rigged.

Some activists blockaded the Grangemouth site and the Nustar Clydebank oil terminal early on Wednesday.

Activists blocked gates, climbed on pipes and sat on top of tankers, vowing to “shut down the Scottish oil industry”, with the disruption forcing the closure of a tanker terminal at the Ineos refinery for several hours.

Quite how the group intend to shut down the Scottish oil industry is unclear but thankfully they failed in what was in any case a futile bid.

The simple truth is that we will need oil for the foreseeable future, regardless of where it comes from.

It is used in virtually everything we need on a daily basis, from cosmetics to white goods and it has to come from somewhere.

Until the day that someone very clever indeed finds a viable alternative then we’re stuck with it, whether we like it or not.

We can all drive electric cars, travel on electric trains and never fly anywhere but we will still need oil.

That is the part of the eco zealots’ argument I just don’t understand: they offer no alternative, just desperate hyperbole about how bad things are.

There is very little point in spraying orange stuff on the snooker tables at the Crucible, disrupting the Lord’s Ashes test match and defacing the courts at Wimbledon.

We get it – most government’s get it, too – so there is no need to disrupt folks’ lives any longer for a cause that has no achievable aim.