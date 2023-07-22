PC Paul McDonald, who is originally from Edinburgh, spent over 15 years in the police after joining Lothian and Borders Police in 2001.

The 50-year-old built up a wealth of policing experience, working in Counter Corruption, Covert Policing, Intelligence and leading multiple investigations whilst a detective.

He left the service as a Chief Inspector, having had operational command of Scotland’s four major airports (Aberdeen International Airport, Edinburgh Airport, Glasgow Airport and Prestwick Airport) and as Head of Police Scotland’s Border Policing Command Protective Security.

After taking a sabbatical from policing in 2018, he set up an aviation security training company, before moving to Gibraltar, where he now works as a Police Constable.

PC McDonald, a dad-of-two, said the warm climate was the main motivation behind the move to the British Overseas Territory and city on the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula.

He said: “My wife and I decided to move out to Gib after visiting one of my best friends. We loved the sunshine, which was very different to the weather in Scotland. So, I started to look for some opportunities out here.”

It wasn’t until PC McDonald had made the move over to Gibraltar that he became aware that Royal Gibraltar Police were recruiting to add to the estimated 250 officers in the force.

He said: “I always felt that at some point I may go back to my policing roots in some capacity and took the decision that it would be a fantastic opportunity to go back to doing a job that I loved as a cop on the street, but with the added bonus of policing in the sun and not freezing cold rain that hits you sideways!”

And he admits that the chance to start from scratch all over again as a new police recruit with Royal Gibraltar Police was a “unique experience”.

He said: “As someone who is always enthusiastic, I relished the opportunity to come back into policing. So not only was that factor there, but the chance to learn the law and policing in a different country was something that I found interesting.

“I am a great believer in the saying that you are never too old to learn. I like to think as well that, despite my age, I was able to hold my own with my younger colleagues in our officer safety training!”

PC McDonald said the 24-week training school was “quite a long time in one go” compared to the 12-week initial training period, followed by six weeks after a year out on the shift, he went through with Lothian and Borders Police.

But his previous experience allowed him to pass on some valuable advice to the other recruits, some of whom were the same age as his son.

He said: “In true policing tradition I was given the nickname “Chief” at training school which I found funny, but I think my colleagues found my experiences from the different roles and incidents I’ve been involved in throughout my service helpful.

“I’ve always been the type of person who is very approachable and always happy to help out regardless of rank anyway, so I think I ended up dare I say it as a sort of recruit school “father figure!”

A daily influx of transient workers from Spain and tourists alongside a military presence, international airport and port, all within a territory that covers just 2.6 square miles, makes Gibraltar “a unique place to work”, PC McDonald said.

Throw in the good weather and it “makes for a very special place to be a police officer”, he added.

Now, after two months ‘walking the beat’ in his new home, PC McDonald said he is getting to know Gibraltar and the local community.

He finished: “The first few months have been really good. It’s been great getting back to that “boots on the ground” feeling and the satisfaction of going out and making a difference, and making a positive contribution to the community.

“My plan is to continue to proactively draw on my previous experience and continue to learn more about policing in Gibraltar.”

