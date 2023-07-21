A historic Scottish castle that was built by the son of a clan chief has been brought to market.
Agent Strutt and Parker said the “characterful” B-listed Little Tarrel Castle fortalice built in the 16th century near Tain has been "sympathetically restored to offer spacious and comfortable accommodation in an L-shape formation over three floors".
The Portmahock property has three bedrooms and three public rooms.
“Ever dreamt of owning a castle and piece of Scottish history? Well, now is your opportunity,” said Kevin Maley, senior director and head of residential Scotland and North of England at Strutt and Parker.
“The Inverness team have been involved in the sale of many Scottish castles over the years, such as Duncraig Castle in Plockton, Kilcoy Castle near Muir of Ord and more recently Carbisdale Castle in Ardgay, and many, many more, all for well in excess of £1 million ... but nothing quite like this.”
The agent said records showed the castle was built in 1559 by Alexander Ross, “the legitamated son of Walter Ross of Balnagown, chief of Clan Ross and eighth laird of Balnagown”.
The agent said a full restoration took place in the 1980s and the castle has been in the same ownership for 40 years.
It has traditional features including fine stonework and fireplaces, timber beams, thick wooden latched doors and shutters, and the original shot hole, gun loops and arrow slits.
The agent said: “The striking front door opens to the reception hall with stone flooring, stairway and store cupboard, which flows directly through to the rear terrace.
“On the ground floor is a barrel-vaulted, atmospheric, stone dining room with a door opening to the southerly aspect.
"The beamed kitchen contains an array of elegant fitted cabinetry and appliances, with ample space for informal dining."
It continued: "The accommodation flows into the dual-aspect sitting room, with its distinctive stone-built arched feature fireplace.
“The spacious first floor houses a magnificent 17-foot multi-aspect vaulted living room with a fireplace, ideal for entertaining.”
Strutt and Parker also said: “The property sits in a quiet hamlet in an elevated position, about eight miles east of Tain.
“It benefits from a private rear garden behind an enclosed stone wall. There is a paved raised rear terrace wrapping around the home, a generous amount of level lawn interspersed and surrounded by various mature trees.
"The garden benefits from far-reaching views opening onto unspoilt countryside.”
“Idyllic Tarrel is located just 1.5 miles from the popular village of Portmahomack, a scenic setting on the Tarbat peninsula with a sandy beach and harbour.”
The property is being marketed at offers over £340,000.
