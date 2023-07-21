This morning, The Herald reported that the city's groundbreaking Cut & Run exhibition will open its doors to walk-ins between the hours of 10pm and 5am on Friday and Saturday until the show closes on Monday, August 28.

It has now been revealed that Max's Bar, a short walk from the Gallery of Modern Art on Royal Exchange Square, has been asked by Banksy's team to develop an exclusive cocktail which the artist will gift to all 'graveyard shift' visitors.

READ MORE: Four Scottish restaurants included on list of 'best in the UK' for summer

Max's reportedly tested 15 versions of the orange-hued drink before settling on a recipe using Barrs Irn Bru syrup, Vivir Tequila, Dry Curacao, soda, fresh lime and a mini Traffic Cone in homage to the Duke of Wellington Statue's headgear which Banksy called his "favourite work of art in the UK."

The bar has thanked Mangrove and Dunn's Food & Drink who they say played a vital role in helping to source ingredients at short notice.

Ticket holders will be able to collect a token at GoMA which can be redeemed at Max's Bar at any time until Monday, August 28.

READ MORE: Pub on one of Scotland's most famous streets for sale at £695,000

Dario Bernardi, owner of Max's Bar, said: "We were obviously excited when Banksy's team asked us to develop an Irn Bru Margarita for guests to the Cut & Run exhibition.

"As swith any major project, we took it very seriously.

"Working with our suppliers, we were able to turn round the design, development and supply of our very own Irn Bru Margarita.

"We can only hope that the real Banksy will be in to try one sometime."

Customers who are not ticket holders for the Banksy Exhibition will be able to try the cocktail, priced at £5.95, for themselves from 10 pm on Friday, July 21.

Max's Bar is located at 73 Queen Street in Glasgow.

The Herald has launched a brand new Facebook page bringing you the best food and drink content. Click here to follow us.