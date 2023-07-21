The Jet2.com flight made an unscheduled landing in Porto Santo Airport on Porto Santo Island in the Madeira archipelago on Monday.

Video footage taken at the airport - located over 330 miles away from Tenerife - and shared online showed two passengers being removed from the plane by police and security personnel.

The Madeira Regional Command of the Public Security Police (PSP) confirmed that a 26-year-old foreign national has been arrested “ for the crime of disobeying the legitimate order of the Commander of an aircraft”.

In a statement, PSP said the plane was forced to divert to Porto Santo “after reporting a situation of a disorderly passenger, whose behaviour raised immediate concerns among the crew”.

PSP also revealed that officers were forced to “use an electric weapon of low lethal potential” to remove the passengers from the plane and “guarantee the safety of the other passengers and crew” after he refused to cooperate with them and follow their instructions.

“The citizen ended up being detained by the police present there for the crime of disobedience, following the normal procedural steps, and the flight continued to its destination”, PSP said.

Online reports suggest the inbound flight from Tenerife to Edinburgh was delayed by approximately 27 hours as a result of the diversion to Porto Santo.

The Herald has contacted Jet2.com for more information.