Scotland, however, has a wealth of other incredible river plunge pools and waterfalls, some of which Goodridge highlights in her new book, and others are included in my own guide, created in collaboration with Anna Deacon, The Art of Wild Swimming Scotland.

I love a waterfall. Many of us do. For easy water thrills, nothing beats it – and Scotland has a wealth of them. But before I take this list any further, it's worth pointing out that waterfalls are changeable and sometimes dangerous things.

Their mood alters depending on whether heavy rains have driven them into full spate, or drought reduced them to the whimper of an old-fashioned shower. I've known myself walk miles only to peer into a roiling cauldron then decide it's better off to stay out, or pitch up to find a disappointing trickle.

My own introduction to the art of waterfall swimming came through time spent with Skye wild swimming guide Matt Rhodes who had a lot of sage words on the importance of safety, some of which were contributed to our book.

Matt Rhodes of Soak Up Skye swimming in a waterfall on Skye. Image: Anna Deacon

Above all, the biggest message is not to just jump straight in, even if you see others doing this. People have died doing this, so if you’re going to take a vault or a dive in you have to be absolutely sure it is safe. This means, ideally, checking with locals who know the site, and, on the day, getting in and doing your own underwater check that nothing has fallen in the water or shifted and become a hazard at some hitherto safe spot.

Rhodes had many other tips. Most pools, he observed, are at their deepest where the water is hitting the surface, and as you move away, the water becomes shallower. He advised wet-suit boots for navigating tricky and slippery rocks.

“If it’s been raining recently,” he said, “you should recognise that rivers and waterfalls will be in spate and faster running, and that there may be more sewage, which has been allowed to outflow.”

For a more extensive guide to safety it’s well worth checking out the Understanding Waterfalls page at the Outdoor Swimming Society.

Some of the waterfalls in this article are taken from my own book, The Art of Wild Swimming Scotland (co-authored with Anna Deacon), others from Alice Goodridge’s Swimming Wild In Scotland.

Needless to say. I’ve taken a dip in quite a few of these. But Alice Goodridge, who is a bit of a legend in the Scottish swimming world, and creator of the Scottish Winter Swimming Championships, has done a fair few more.

The most secret waterfall spots are, of course, not the ones you find in the books. They’re the ones whispered by a local, or even found yourself on a hike. So, good luck exploring and always remember the swimmer’s saying, 'if in doubt, stay out.'

Glen Rosa on Arran

You don’t have to go to the Fairy Pools to find a gushing burn with spots to plunge in. One of Goodridge’s top tips is“Arran’s miniature version of Skye’s Fairy Pools, Glen Rosa.”

There are, she writes, a couple of small sections deep enough to swim in. “The Blue Pool is a tiny plunge pool beneath a wee waterfall on Glenrosa Water. It’s a beautiful place to dip, with spectacular views up the glen towards Goatfell, Arran’s highest mountain... Further downstream is another lovely little pool beneath a wooden bridge which isn’t as deep as the Blue Pool but is still large enough for a swim.”

Eas Chia-aig, Lochaber

I actually passed this waterfall on the way to swim across Loch Arkaig and always regret not having gone in for a dip. This, after all, is where Liam Neeson leapt over the bridge to avoid being captured by the English in the movie Rob Roy.

Eas Chia-ag waterfall from Swimming Wild In Scotland by Alice Goodridge

“Eas Chia-aig,” writes Goodridge, “is a mesmerising double waterfall with a deep plunge pool at the bottom. She describes swimming a tthis spot on warm summer days when water levels were low, but also colder days “when the glow has been a bit more feisty”. “Stepping into the black, churning water, it is easy to understand why this waterfall also goes by the name of the Witches Cauldron.”

Lealt Falls, Skye

It was Matt Rhodes who took Anna Deacon and I to swim in stunning Lealt Falls – and it opened my eyes to the full drama of what waterfall swimming is about.

Lealt falls, Skye, with Matt Rhodes from The Art of Wild Swimming: Scotland

On the A885, thirteen miles north of Portree, is the car park for Lealt Falls and a viewing platform from which you can look down into its dizzying, precipitous drop. The gorge and pool are reached via a cliffside walk – and entry to the water is over large stones, so wetsuit boots are advised.

Lower Pattack Falls, Cairngorms

“With the dark pool, rocky gorge and trees towering above,” writes Alice Goodridge, “these waterfalls on the River Pattack have an otherworldly, prehistoric feel. It’s easy to get carried away and think you are in the middle of nowhere, but this swimming spot is actually very accessible, close to the A86 near Kinloch Laggan.”

Lower Pattack Falls from Swimming Wild In Scotland by Alice Goodridge

Goodridge recommends going up to the viewpoint to assess the river’s flow before entering – for, she notes, “While the pool below the falls can be a tranquil swimming spot, I’ve also seen it raging like a dark, churning cauldron. If there are lots of bubbles and you don’t think you would be able to swim right up to the falls, think again!”

Campsie Glen waterfall, Campsies

If ever this waterfall was a true secret, it’s not anymore, for this is one of the Campsie’s most popular dip spots among cold water immersion groups as well as families and walkers. A group called the Polar Bears even calls it their church. The first time we were taken up there it was with silent disco headphones clamped on our heads and in the company of Amanda and Martine Braid who run regular sessions from the Ignite wellness centre.

Campsie Glen waterfall from The Art of Wild Swimming: Scotland. Image: Martine and Amanda Braid

“To access this waterfall you drive to the village of Lennoxtown located just outside Glasgow and drive towards the Campsie Glen waterfall car park... Follow the path that leads out of the car park to the fork in the path and stick to the right-hand side.”

Falls of Rha, Uig, Skye

It says a lot about the romance of these falls that when we arrived at what seemed like this most secret of places, there was a couple taking their wedding photos with its rocks and whitewater behind.

Falls of Rha from Taking The Plunge. Image: Anna Deacon

A beautiful double falls just a short walk from the road, with, while we were there an easy jump-off spot (but check conditions and stay safe).

Falls of Falloch, Stirling

Goodridge includes these impressive falls in Swimming Wild In Scotland, though she notes, “river levels really do need to be low for you to consider swimming here” and to avoid after heavy rains.

Falls of Falloch from Swimming Wild In Scotland by Alice Goodridge

“Known as Rob Roy’s Bathtub as, according to legend, outlaw Rob Roy MacGregor used to bathe in the deep pool below the waterfall.” Go early, as this is a popular dipping spot and can get busy – and stay safe. “The water,” Goodridge writes, “is surprisingly clear, and you can swim right up to the waterfall after prolonged dry spells.”

Linn Falls, Aberlour

A recommendation from Laura Whitten a swimmer who grew up on the Moray coast, which we included in The Art of Wild Swimming: Scotland.

Icy Linn Falls, Aberlour, from The Art of Wild Swimming: Scotland. Image: Laura Whitten

“Tucked away deep inside a beautiful woodland,” she writes, “Linn Falls is an enchanting spot with a double cascade waterfall that makes for an atmospheric swim.” Reached via a gentle 20-minute walk, it is, she notes, generally easy to access the water, “but do take your time when entering and be careful of the boulders underfoot.”

Soldier’s Leap, Killiecrankie

Who can resist the beauty and history of Soldier’s Leap? The River Garry, after all, makes for a gorgeous walk and spots along the way are great for a picnic and paddle if nothing else.

Mhairi Hastie Smith at Soldier's Leap, River Garry

This is the spot where a Redcoat leaped across the raging river fleeing the Jacobites in 1689. But it also makes, under the right conditions, for a perfect swim spot. “The river has a number of pools to explore,” writes Mhairi Hastie Smith in The Art of Wild Swimming, “as well as fast-flowing water, waterfalls, a natural slide from one pool to another and a few ideal spots for resistance training against the current!”

Pool o’ Ness, Dumfries & Galloway

Shaun Bythell, the owner of the Wigtown Bookshop and author of Diary of a Bookseller, recommended this spot for our book, a pool in the Fleet, one of Scotland’s shortest rivers.

Shaun Bythell at Pool o' Ness

“For years” he writes, “it was a secret known only to locals who were bold enough to brave the clegs and stampeding Galloway cattle. It has – like many pools – the legend of being bottomless. On the occasions when I went in my childhood, there was never anyone else there, but these days it’s busier. There is even – to the consternation of the locals – a sign for it at the side of the road.”

Swimming Wild in Scotland by Alice Goodridge is published by Vertebrate

The Art of Wild Swimming: Scotland by Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan is published by Black & White