Hopes were raised on Wednesday that interest rates may not rise as high as economists previously feared when official figures showed annual UK consumer prices index inflation increased to a lesser extent than forecast in June.

Inflation on the consumer prices index rose by 7.9% in the 12 months to June, down from 8.7%, with falling fuel prices driving the largest downward contribution and food prices rising at a slower rate than in June 2022.

READ MORE: Edinburgh firm Apex Hotels snaps up 'classic Scottish country house'

With inflation lower than anticipated, economists reduced their forecasts for interest rates, with the base rate now expected to peak at 5.75%-6% by the end of the year, instead of 6.25% by March. Shares in housebuilders climbed on Wednesday as the stock market responded positively to the inflation figures.

A further glimmer of hope arose this morning when official figures showed UK retail sales had performed better than anticipated in June. The Official for National Statistics found the volume of retail sales rose by 0.7% in June as the good weather enticed shoppers, with department stores and furniture shops doing well, and food sales rebounding.

The ONS data followed an encouraging update from the Scottish Retail Consortium this week, which suggested consumers splashed out on summer holiday preparations as it reported total sales in Scotland increased by 11.3% in June compared with the same month last year. Adjusted for inflation, the year-on-year growth rate was 2.9%.

READ MORE: Glasgow bus row exposes Scottish transport failings

Given the backdrop of persistently high inflation, the performance pointed to a degree of resilience among consumers, who are perhaps determined to find ways to enjoy life after the misery of the pandemic period.

But it is important to put things into perspective. Although the rate of inflation fell in June, prices are still rising at an extraordinary rate, with 7.9% significantly higher than the 2% target set by the Bank of England and greater than average pay growth in the private and public sectors this year.

Moreover, the steady rise in interest rates imposed by the central bank since December 2021 means millions of people are having to stump up hundreds of pounds more to service their mortgages each month.

All things considered it is most certainly not time to bring out the bunting just yet.