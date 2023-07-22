The energy charter treaty (ECT) enables companies to sue governments over policies that would damage future profits.

Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Poland and many other European countries have already quit the 25-year-old agreement which was originally designed to protect Western energy investments in post-Soviet states.

READ MORE: Energy giant puts faith in weather worsening

Earlier this week, Portugal became the latest country to announce they would withdraw.

The treaty, which the EU and Euratom, the European atomic energy community, signed on to in 1994 came into effect in 1998 and currently has some 50 signatories.

This month, after an attempt at reform stalled, the European Commission proposed that EU countries jointly quit.

However, the treaty has a "sunset clause" that would protect existing fossil fuel investments in Europe for 20 years.

Last year, British oil company, Rockhopper, won over €190 million in compensation from the Italian government for blocking a planned project off the Adriatic coast. That’s despite Italy quitting the ECT in 2015.

German companies Uniper and RWE threatened to take the Netherlands to court for its phase-out of coal-fired power stations.

Chris Skidmore, the former Tory minister who served as the government’s net zero czar previously described it as “a noose around the necks of countries’ ambitions to decarbonize their energy and power supply.”

In a recent report, the UK’s Climate Change Committee, the government’s official advisers, said continued membership represented “risks to both a timely climate transition and to the taxpayer.”

READ MORE: Pressure mounts on Scottish firms as failure rate soars

Alan Brown, the SNP’s Energy spokesperson, warned attempts to tackle the climate crisis could be at risk if the UK doesn’t follow the lead of European neighbours.

“If the Tories are to begin to finally take their climate obligations seriously, they’ll start by withdrawing us from this treaty," he said.

“Already we have seen the Tories fail to match global net-zero commitments, and have consistently refused to match the Scottish Government’s £500 million Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray, despite benefitting to the tune of hundreds of billions of pounds at today’s prices over decades from North Sea oil and gas.

“Those are not the actions of a UK government taking the climate crisis seriously and must be swiftly rectified.

“Efforts to decarbonise our society and move towards cleaner, greener forms of energy must not be hampered by decades-old agreements that put profit before the planet.

“Once again it is our friends and neighbours from within the EU leading the way and showing that radical action is not only necessary but possible.

“The UK must not lag behind, but it has been made abundantly clear on far too many occasions that Westminster is not to be trusted on the climate or with our energy sector.

“Scotland stands ready to play its part and provide leadership on the world stage. To do that we must first have the full powers of independence.”

READ MORE: Scottish Covid Inquiry lawyer demands answers over expert

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told The Herald: “The UK has been a strong advocate for modernising the Energy Charter Treaty, recognising the need to align it with modern energy priorities, international treaty practice and international commitments on climate change.

“We continue to monitor developments of the evolving situation around Treaty modernisation, considering the views of stakeholders in business, civil society and Parliament.”