Despite swings of over 20% away from the Tories in two of Thursday’s by-elections, in Boris Johnson’s old seat, it was just 6.7%.

The Conservatives won 13,965 votes, while Labour took 13,470, giving the new MP Steve Tuckwell a majority of 495.

Both parties said the result had much to do with the expansion of London's Ultra-low Emission Zone (ULEZ), being championed by Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Professor Tony Travers of the London School of Economic’s Department of Government suggested “around 10 percentage points of the vote didn’t swing because of Ulez.”

YouGov polling published on Friday found half of Britons now oppose ULEZ-like surcharges in their local area, up nine points in two years.

A senior SNP source told The Herald there could be parallels in Glasgow, where a low emission zone was brought in earlier this year.

Recent polling has suggested Humza Yousaf could be at risk of losing nearly all of his Glasgow and Lanarkshire MPs to Labour.

The source said: “The policies the party is pursuing against the motorist, especially those who cannot afford newer cars, are almost guaranteed to lose votes and support.

“The LEZ restrictions in Glasgow are a prime example of punishing the poorest.

“One wonders what, if any, benefits this measure will ever deliver, and indeed, how, or whether they will bother to try to measure it properly anyway.

“These and other anti-motorist policies are causing cost and hassle for many lower-paid but hard-working people.”

Our source said the party usually delivered the policies “in a smug, sanctimonious manner, with the government, local and national, saying in effect, ‘Look we know better than you what is best for you’."

They added: “Glaswegians don't like clever clogs.”

The source continued: “The results of the by-elections in England though not directly relevant, should be a warning sign as Labour in London has imposed almost the same anti-car policies on the working class man or woman who needs to use a car but now is being hit with taxes and regulations which add to the misery of the cost of living crisis.

“Sadly, the SNP seem unable or unwilling to learn any lessons.

“They seem set to ignore these clearest of warnings and instead have turned their ‘political’ alarm clock off until the UK General Election provides a rude awakening.”

Yesterday, Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Khan to reflect on the expansion of the Ulez.

He said: “Uxbridge was always going to be tough. We didn’t take Uxbridge in 1997 and we knew Ulez was going to be an issue.

“And of course we all need to reflect on that, including the mayor needs to reflect on that.”

Labour candidate Danny Beales had distanced himself from the policy, saying it was “not the right time” to expand the £12.50 daily charge for cars which fail to meet emissions standards.

The defeat in the seat was dubbed “Uloss” by a party insider.

A source close to the mayor told the Evening Standard: “Winning Uxbridge and South Ruislip was always going to be a struggle for Labour.

“Labour hasn’t won this seat for five decades and Tony Blair didn’t even win it during the 1997 landslide.

“Sadiq has always been clear that expanding the ULEZ was a really difficult decision, but necessary to save the lives of young and vulnerable Londoners.”