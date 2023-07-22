The incident happened at around 4.10pm on Friday, involving a grey Kawasaki motorcycle, on the A85 between Dalmally and Tyndrum.

The rider, a 67-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation took place into the circumstances, with the road re-opening at 1.15am on Saturday.

Sergeant Brian Simpson from Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone in the area at the time who saw what happened and not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“In addition, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please also make contact with us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2520 of Friday, 21 July 2023.