British nationals are being evacuated in Rhodes with flights to the popular Greek island being cancelled by travel firms such as Jet2.
Tourists have been evacuated from hotels close to where the wildfires are amid concerns over the growing crisis.
In response to this, some flight companies have opted to cancel journeys to the island to prevent more tourists from putting themselves at risk.
In a statement, Jet2 said: "We have cancelled all flights and holidays that are due to depart to Rhodes today (five flights in total).
IMPORTANT UPDATE! pic.twitter.com/1Y91jfXJDV— Jet2tweets (@jet2tweets) July 23, 2023
"We will be contacting affected customers to update them, and to let them know that they will be provided with a full refund and the opportunity to rebook.
"We will fly those five aircraft to Rhodes with no customers onboard, so that we can bring customers back to the UK on their scheduled flight."
Other brands are continuing flights to the wildfire-stricken island with British Airways saying it is monitoring the "fast-moving situation".
Brits say Greek wildfires 'like the end of the world'
Brits on the island have spoken about the situation with one telling Sky News that "it was literally like the end of the world".
Ian Murrison from London, said: "I can only describe it as almost a movie experience where everyone's looking into the sky as it got a very strange orange colour, and everybody was just looking around going, 'what's going on?'."
Upon finding out there were rescue boats coming for them, Ian explained that there was a rush of people to a car park near the beach.
We are closely monitoring the fires & evacuations in Rhodes, Greece.— Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) July 22, 2023
British nationals affected should follow advice of the emergency services. Staff are available to provide consular support 24/7.
Our travel advice gives info for British nationals:https://t.co/uhRrPjsIln https://t.co/IcI77zC1ar
Foreign Secretary says British safety 'top priority' as UK Government issues advice to tourists on Rhodes
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that the safety of British citizens on the island is the Government's "top priority".
He added: "I encourage those in Rhodes, and those with family and friends there, to continue checking FCDO travel advice for updates"
The Foreign Office also issued advice to Brits on or going to the island, saying: "We are closely monitoring the fires & evacuations in Rhodes, Greece.
"British nationals affected should follow advice of the emergency services. Staff are available to provide consular support 24/7.
"Our travel advice gives info for British nationals: https://gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/greece
