While the impressive aerial display as part of RAF Lossiemouth’s friends and families day was no doubt entertaining for all, for one spectator in particular the day’s activities held a huge personal significance.

Invited to the event as a guest of honour was retired warrant officer and World War II veteran Bill Shepherd who had come face to face with the modern version of the plane that he had served in many years ago.

As he craned his neck upwards, flying overhead he recognised an F-35 aircraft which is used to conduct a precision bombing role similar to that delivered by No 156 Squadron and the Lancaster aircraft which he had flown during the war.

A position within the No156 squadron is said to have had ‘a particularly dangerous job’ during wartime requiring planes like the Lancaster to fly low ahead of the main attack and drop precision flares that would allow other bombers to find their target.

After taking a salute from the Display Team as they landed Mr Shepherd said: “The RAF has changed a lot, but there are still things that are recognisable to me and it has been nice to see how much the station has grown since I was here during the war.

“It was wonderful to see the F-35 and the Typhoon flying displays.

“They both move very differently to a Lancaster.”

Having spent the past 15 years living in sheltered housing in Forres, Mr Shepherd’s tales of bravery might never have been retold were it not for a firm friendship struck up with Scots SAS veteran Tommy McLeod.

During conversations that spanned across the decades, Mr MacLeod learned that the 99-year-old had been awarded the George Medal for ‘acts of great bravery’ following a serious incident which played out during the last of his 40 wartime missions.

While flying over Essen in Germany, disaster struck as his aircraft’s oxygen system failed calling for quick thinking and an incredible display of courage.

Mr Shepherd not only singlehandedly revived the crew, including the pilot but simultaneously defended the Lancaster from attack by enemy fighters.

The heroic actions which saw him awarded the George Medal were not the only instance of ‘cheating death’ during the conflict, however.

Mr Shepherd also shared an account of a time earlier in the war when his aircraft was so badly shot at over France that it had exploded after landing at its Cambridgeshire base.

He was the only survivor.

After hearing of his achievements, Mr McLeod brought the stories to the attention of RAF Lossiemouth in the hopes of honouring the veteran, who had gone on to work in agricultural sales after his years of service.

Further to inviting him to witness the Saturday’s aerial display as part of Lossie Fest, RAF Lossiemouth also presented Mr Shepherd with a replica of his medal which had been lost years ago and awarded him with an honorary membership of the Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess.

Group Captain Jim Lee, station commander of RAF Lossiemouth, later paid tribute to the former air gunner and said that he felt proud to have welcomed a true hero to take part in the weekend’s festivities.

He said: “The RAF of today, and the nation, owe a great deal of gratitude to the men and women of Mr Shepherd’s generation.

“The technology has changed but the most important thing of all is our people.

“That’s why Bill’s exploits in the air continue to inspire us and are as relevant today as they were 80 years ago.

“It was RAF Lossiemouth’s honour to have him here.”

After a poignant tribute from the RAF Falcon Display Team Mr Shepherd said simply: “I’ve had such a wonderful day.”

Lossie Fest is an annual event which has this year allocated over 4000 tickets to friends of the personnel who work at the RAF Lossiemouth and friends amongst the local community.

The station is now one of the most active in the UK and is responsible for Quick Reaction Alert and Maritime Patrol operations.