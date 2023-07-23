Born in Holbrooks, Coventry, he sang with big bands and vocal groups before his first solo success in 1962.

During his career, he performed with singers including Tony Christie and Cilla Black and presented programmes on television and radio.

His death was announced through an update on his Twitter profile on Saturday (July 22) which read: "Sadly we have to share news none of us want to hear.

Vince Hill has passed at 89. He had been a big band and vocal group (The Raindrops) singer, before solo success in the 60s (Edelweiss). He was also a successful songwriter, actor and TV presenter, & a mainstay of Radio 2 back in the days when its output was much more diverse: RIP pic.twitter.com/RCwMVDLTx4 — Chris Southon (@cpsouthon) July 23, 2023

"We're very sorry to have to tell you Vince has left us. He passed peacefully at home Vince created a musical legacy... His tunes will remain forever in our hearts."

The career of Vince Hill

Hill became a singer after winning a talent contest at 15, but also worked as a baker, truck driver and miner before finding success, BBC News reports.

His debut single The Rivers Run Dry, released by Piccadilly Records in 1962, led to TV and radio appearances which brought him to the attention of bigger labels.

It was after that he went on to produce a string of hits under EMI's Columbia label, including a cover version of Edelweiss, from the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music.

The track reached number two and stayed on the UK charts for 17 weeks.

During his career, he released 25 studio albums and performed internationally at venues including the Sydney Opera House.

Tributes paid to Vince Hill

Many people in the world of music and media paid tribute to Vince's talents upon hearing of his passing.

Presenter and DJ Tony Blackburn tweeted: "So sorry to hear that singer Vince Hill passed away yesterday. We were in the same agency in the 60’s and he was a very nice guy. He had a great voice and his version of Edelweiss in 1967 was a big hit. R.I.P Vince."

So sorry to hear that singer Vince Hill passed away yesterday. We were in the same agency in the 60’s and he was a very nice guy. He had a great voice and his version of Edelweiss in 1967 was a big hit. R.I.P Vince. — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) July 23, 2023

Lyricist Tim Rice posted: "V. sad to hear Vince Hill has died. Top ballad singer -impeccable phrasing & tone. Lovely fellow.

"At EMI I had extremely junior role as PA to his producer the late Bob Barratt, assembling music stands & getting coffee for Vince's sessions including his huge hit Edelweiss in '67."

The TV presenter Stuart Linnell also shared: "RIP Vince Hill, seen with me here backstage at Bedworth Civic Hall where I compered a show in which he was top of the bill. I was privileged to interview him several times. Born in Holbrooks in Coventry, he went on to have a huge hit with "Edelweiss" from 'The Sound Of Music'."