A Scottish hotel has been put up for sale after its owning company fell into administration.
The Dalkeith Hotel “currently operates very profitably" and has a government accommodation contract, administrators said.
The sale move this week comes after Edinburgh-registered owning company Dalkeith Apartments Ltd went into administration.
Graham and Sibbald has brought the property at 152 High Street, Dalkeith, to market on the instructions of Ian Wright and Scott Milne, Quantama Advisory Limited, joint administrators of Dalkeith Apartments Ltd.
The former County Hotel has been has been extensively refurbished as an aparthotel and has 33 letting rooms.
Graham and Sibbald is inviting offers around £3 million for the Dalkeith Hotel.
Former Clydesdale Bank to close six branches in Scotland
Virgin Money, owner of the former Clydesdale Bank, this week announced plans to close nearly a third of its UK branch network including six outlets in Scotland.
The bank, which refers to its branches as "stores", said the closures are necessary to meet changing customer demand. It added that it will work "wherever possible" to find alternative roles for staff affected by the closures, but "some colleagues will be at risk of redundancy".
Tributes to popular publican
Tributes were paid this week following the death of Paul McDonagh, the publican who put renowned Glasgow bar The Bon Accord on the map.
The hugely popular licensee built an international reputation for the bar’s single malt Scotch whisky and cask ale range. The McDonagh family have run the pub, located on North Street close to the Mitchell Library, for 22 years. It is now run by Mr McDonagh's son Thomas.
Menzies welcomes major new shareholder in £49m deal
European parcel delivery group InPost has acquired a 30% stake in Edinburgh-based Menzies Distribution for £49.3 million.
The deal includes a three-year option to buy the remaining 70% of the Scottish company, which employs about 5,000 people providing newspaper distribution, business-to-business final mile delivery, and other transportation and warehousing services. It follows an agreement earlier this year in which Menzies became InPost's exclusive logistics provider in the UK.
