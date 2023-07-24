Liam Buchan, from Dundee, entered the waters of the River Esk, near Edzell, at around 4.45pm on Saturday July 15. The 15-year-old was with family and friends in the area at the time, at what is known locally as the Blue Door Walk, near the Rocks of Solitude.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue, the Scottish Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard were all called to the scene. Two water rescue units and three fire appliances were dispatched.

Challenging conditions made the rescue operation difficult, and it has now been announced that a body was found early on Monday morning.

A Police Scotland statement said: "Around 1.30am on Monday, 24 July, a body was recovered from the River North Esk, near Edzell. Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Liam Buchan, 15, reported missing from the area, has been informed.

"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."