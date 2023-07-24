Controversial activist Anjem Choudary has been charged with three alleged terrorism offences, along with a 28-year-old Canadian man.
The 56-year-old has called for the implementation of Sharia Law throughout the UK, Europe and the wider world, as well as praising the perpetrators of the 9/11 and 7/7 attacks.
He was sentenced to five years and six months in prison in 2015 for support of the so-called Islamic State.
He was released in 2018 and a ban on public speaking was lifted in 2021.
On July 17 both he and a Canadian national were arrested by the Metropolitan Police at London's Heathrow Airport.
Both have now been charged with alleged terror offences.
Read More: Four arrested after ‘chaining themselves to washing machine’ at oil refinery protest
A statement said: "Two men arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences last week have been charged.
Anjem Choudary, 56 (18.01.67), of east London was charged on Sunday, 23 July, with: membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000; addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation, contrary to sections 12(3) of the Terrorism Act 2000; directing a terrorist organisation, contrary to section 56 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
"Khaled Hussein, 28 (17.03.95) of Canada was charged today with: membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
"On Monday, 17 July, Met counter terrorism detectives investigating alleged membership of a proscribed organisation arrested a 56-year-old man in east London and a 28-year-old Canadian national at Heathrow Airport, after he arrived on a flight.
"They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detectives were granted warrants of further detention allowing them to detain the men until Monday, 24 July.
"Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, 24 July."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article