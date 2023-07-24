Chris Hanlon, the secretary of the party's Fife branch of the party, posted a picture to Twitter on Sunday of nomination forms for the SNP leadership, saying he wanted to hold the First Minister's "feet to the fire".

*Petition for SNP Members*#MembersMakePolicy



The job of Party Leader is to implement party policy, all of party policy, and nothing but party policy.



Party Policy is decided by Conference.



— Chris Hanlon SNP (@SovereignWill) July 23, 2023

The activist said his leadership bid was an attempt to stop Mr Yousaf coming up with party policy on the hoof.

He said the direction of travel for the SNP should be decided by members at conference.

Mr Hanlon criticised the first minister over the party's plan to use the next general election as a mandate to "seek negotiations with the UK government on how we give democratic effect to Scotland becoming an independent nation.”

He said that the decision "hasn’t been made yet" and will have to wait till the party faithful gather in Aberdeen in October.

Mr Hanlon is well known among SNP activists and recently served as the policy development convenor on the party's ruling NEC.

Taking to Twitter, he said: He said: “The job of Party Leader is to implement party policy, all of party policy, and nothing but party policy. Party policy is decided by Conference.

“If, like me, you are concerned that leadership spends too much time pontificating about what they claim party policy is rather than waiting for members to decide or telling journalists that the decision hasn’t been made yet and that questions about the specific details of the Independence Election will have to wait till Conference, I’d like to hear from you.”

He added: “I haven’t made any decisions but if you feel, as I do, that feet need to be held to the fire, please comment below.

“@HumzaYousaf promised to listen, I think we should make it clear that his position is conditional on living up to that promise.”

If he secures 100 signatures from 20 branches, he could trigger 2023's second SNP leadership contest.

Mr Yousaf only narrowly beat rival Kate Forbes for the top job back in March. He failed to secure a majority in the first round, winning 48.2% of the vote.

It was only when the votes of third place Ash Regan were re-distributed that he managed to take 52.1% of the vote to Ms Forbes's 47.9%.

An SNP source said: "Every member has a right to put themselves forward for party positions, no matter the odds."