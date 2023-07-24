Calvay Housing Association has officially opened a 43-home development in Barlanark, where work is nearly complete. All homes have now been allocated and the majority of residents have moved in.

The new homes are split across two adjacent sites, and include 37 two-storey homes, a mix of semi-detached, terraced houses, and cottage flats designed around a “plentiful” green space at Garvel Crescent. A selection of ground floor flats has been made available to residents who require a wheelchair and offer spacious and flexible living spaces, Calvay said.

Meanwhile, six homes have been developed in nearby Blyth Road with a similar two-story design, comprising one terraced block accommodating four and five-person households.

An official opening ceremony for the homes, designed by Glasgow-based MAST Architects, was held on Friday. David Linden, MP for Glasgow East, joined members of the project team including contactor, Cruden Building (West), to tour the development, which has been built on vacant brownfield sites.

Jim Gourlay, chair at Calvay Housing Association, said: “Welcoming guests to our new development represents an important milestone for Calvay Housing Association as we celebrate the completion of high-quality and energy-efficient homes for the Barlanark community.

“We are acutely aware of the declining provision of social housing across Scotland, and whilst our new development will not solve the issue alone, we are proud to help increase the number of available affordable housing units. Working collaboratively with our partners, we have arrived at a well-considered design that utilises available brownfield sites to create homes that prioritise sustainability, accessibility, and green space.”

Glasgow East MP David Linden said: "This new development is a fantastic addition to the East End, bringing land back into active use and delivering more social housing to meet exceptionally high demand.

“It's been great seeing the construction take shape and learning more about not only the energy efficient design and build, but of the economic benefit to the area through local employment and training.

“Both Calvay and Cruden can be very proud of what has been achieved here. This is as much about building a stronger community as it is building homes and I'm very pleased to see this project, backed with funding from Glasgow City Council and Scottish Government, make its mark."

Colin Kennedy, construction director of Cruden Building, said: “Ten years on from our first development with Calvay Housing Association, we are delighted to continue our successful partnership and deliver the latest fantastic new housing developments at Garvel Crescent and Blyth Road in Barlanark.

"Here, we have breathed new life into previously disused land to build 43 much needed affordable, modern homes that deliver as much on quality, as they do on energy efficiency.

“During construction, Cruden Building was able to provide a range of community benefits to the local area. This included valuable apprenticeship and work placement opportunities and we are pleased to present an additional £5,000 cheque to support important local community initiatives.”