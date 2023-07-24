A major commuter road in and out of Glasgow will close overnight from Monday July 24 until Thursday August 3.
The M77, which runs from the M8 to Fenwick near Kilmarnock before continuing on to Ayr as the A77, will undergo crucial resurfacing work.
The road will be closed between junction 3, the Nitshill interchange close to the Darnley Sainsbury's supermarket, and junction 4 at the Crookfur interchange.
There will also be daytime lane closures to allow for the cooling of deeper sections of treatment.
Read More: Man charged after fatal accident on A82 near Glencoe which killed motorcyclist
A diversion will be in place, with traffic diverted off the M77 southbound at Junction 3, taking the A727 Nitshill Road and Rouken Glen Road before turning right at Eastwood Toll to follow the A77 Ayr Road southbound to rejoin the M77 at Junction 5.
Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.
Traffic Scotland said: "This scheme will benefit around 32,000 vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.
"Traffic management will be removed by 6am on Friday 4th August. Please note that there will be road layout changes once the works are complete.
"Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.
"We thank road users for their patience and co-operation while this essential work takes place.
"Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable."
There are currently no trains operating from Glasgow Central to Kilmarnock, with a replacement bus service in place from June 24, to Thursday, August 3.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel