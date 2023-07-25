The building is being developed by European real estate private equity firm Orion Capital Managers.

Pinsent Masons has agreed a 15-year lease for 27,561 sq ft of space at the Lucent building, which will see the law firm's 300-strong Glasgow operation move to the Grade A office development at 50 Bothwell Street in 2024.

The law firm said the move “underlines Pinsent Masons’ strong commitment to Scotland’s global business community, following a similar move in 2022 when the firm’s 200-plus Edinburgh office took occupancy of new 25,000 sq ft accommodation in the prestigious Capital Square development in Edinburgh”.

Pinsent Masons will occupy part of the fourth floor and the entire fifth and sixth floors of the Lucent building.

The law firm, which is currently at 141 Bothwell Street, noted the fifth-floor features extensive private external terraces, while the sixth floor offers a rooftop reception and meeting space for clients.

Partner Barry McCaig, who heads the law firm's Glasgow operation, said: “Lucent is a bold choice for Pinsent Masons but the inspired transformation of this stunning building on Bothwell Street times perfectly with our current lease expiry, which meant we were able to act fast to secure the top two-and-a-half floors of prime real estate in Glasgow’s business district.

“Not only does Lucent have great kerb appeal, but the building delivers against our environmental objectives and will provide exceptional amenities that will help us attract and retain the best people and lay the foundations for the next generation of legal and professional services talent.”

He added: “Post-Covid, we all recognise that weekly working patterns have changed and staff have a wish list and requirements of the office environment. Our vision for Lucent will exceed expectations and ensure Pinsent Masons remains an attractive proposition for current and future employees, wherever they are on the career path.”

The building at 50 Bothwell Street has been vacant since 2017 and was purchased in 2021 by Orion.

The reimagined design, executed by Mosaic Architects, preserves the original sandstone façade.