Unison said visitors would be "shocked" to learn that the city’s Museums and Collections department, run by Glasgow Life, is to shed nearly a third of posts.

According to the union 37 posts from a total of 128 will be lost this year in efforts to save £1.5 million.

The jobs cull affects the behind-the-scenes staff across Glasgow museums and the city archives as well as special collections staff at the Mitchell Library.

Posts to go include; curators, conservators, technicians, outreach and learning assistants and collections staff as well as employees from photography, editorial and design.

READ MORE: Glasgow Banksy show to open for evening walk-ins

The protests will take place on Saturday at 12 noon at the Burrell Collection, and the follow Saturday at the same time at the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA), which is currently hosting the Banksy show.

Staff have raised concern that cuts to the learning team will mean that free weekend activities for families will be greatly reduced and dementia and autism-friendly programming will be put at risk.

Unison said the cuts risk a "shifting dynamic museum service towards spaces of elite privilege."

A spokesman said: "Losing those specialist staff who prepare objects and loans, manage and move the collections, design and build the displays and temporary exhibitions will result in diminished public experience, empty exhibition spaces and stagnant galleries.

"A move towards the privatisation of specialist skills is expensive and diminishes both the public offer and public purse.

READ MORE: Banksy in Glasgow: A boots on the ground view of exhibition's impact

"Savaging cuts to the professional teams will result in a loss of skills, knowledge, creativity and essential care of Glasgow’s world-renowned museum collections.

"Public programmes, displays, exhibitions and online content will be vastly reduced as a result."

A Unison branch spokesman added: "We call on Glasgow City Councillors to reverse these devastating cuts to our Museums and Collections.

"Our museums and collections are world-renowned and internationally lauded. They need to be protected and cherished. “

Glasgow Life has said the plans, agreed in February, ensure it will not have to close any venues.

A spokesperson added: "Glasgow’s museums and collections receive careful and considered care and this is going to continue.

"The savings Glasgow Life is making this year add up to around 9% of the annual service fee the charity receives from Glasgow City Council.

"More than half of the Glasgow Life Museums posts affected by these savings measures are currently vacant.

"We are currently working closely with staff and unions to work through what this will mean for individual members of staff.

"Wherever possible, we have identified ways of making savings by reducing, rather than losing, Glasgow Life services, programmes and events, retaining the potential to rebuild them in the future.”