The lobbying body will approach both the CMA and the UK Government about the impact that prices, which peaked last July at £841/tonne, had on farming and food inflation.

The move comes after claims from the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit that the three biggest suppliers in the UK made £5.45 billion in total net profit in 2022 – a 500% increase on 2020.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said: “For farmers and crofters, faced with an unprecedented spike in fertiliser prices, these figures reek of profiteering, and we need to determine if these sums have been achieved at the expense of our producers, and consumers in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. Our own surveys indicate that huge cost increases were already impacting on domestic production and our already fragile food security”.

Round-up

Demand was strong for store cattle in Dumfries yesterday, with a good turnout of buyers despite recent slips in beef returns.

Bullocks sold to £1,550 from Park Farm or to 307p/kg for Belridding, while heifers sold to £1,440 for High Auchneel or to 296p/kg for West Lanegate.

Lambs dropped on the week at St Boswells, averaging 260p/kg or £115/head and selling to £174/head for Texels.

Cast sheep averaged £102/head and sold to £223 for a Texel ewe. Heave ewes averaged £125/head, with light ewes selling to £115/head and averaging £80/head. Meanwhile, cast cows averaged 189p/kg and sold to 235p/kg and to a top price of £2,016. Heifers averaged 276p/kg and sold to 326p/kg, while bullocks averaged 288p/kg and sold to 318p/kg.

Prime lambs met with steady demand at Ayr yesterday and averaged 264p/kg or £115/head, and sold to £152 for a strong pen of Texels from Castle Mains and to 305p/kg for Texels from Dykes Farm, Auchinleck.

Cast sheep continued to sell well, with pure Texels selling to £220 for Fisherton. Suffolk ewes sold to £148/head for Barneil while Scotch Mules commanded £100/head for Fisherton. Cast tups sold to £198 for a Beltex from Knockgerran.

Prime cattle dropped in price at Carlisle yesterday, with Heifers and beef bred bullocks falling by 19p/kg and 13p/kg respectively.

However, demand for young bulls remains strong with dairy types in particular rising by 17p/kg on the week to average 215p/kg and sell to 236p/kg. As elsewhere, prime lambs proved more difficult to cash, dropping by 17p/kg on the week and selling to a top price of £159/head.

Hill ewes were keenly sought and averaged £63/head before selling to £88 for a Swaledale.