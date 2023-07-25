According to Savills, Scotland has seen transactions of independent boutique hotels reach £71 million in the first half of 2023, accounting for 43% of all deals year to date.

This compares to transaction volumes of just £54 million for all hotels in the same period last year.

The equivalent figure for the previous year in terms of boutique hotel transactions was £20.15m.

Savills said these figures show “the strength of investing in independent, characterful properties” as seen by key deals in the first half of the year.

This included the sale of a portfolio of seven four and five-star boutique hotels located across Ballater, Glencoe, Inverurie, Oban, the Isle of Mull, Inverary and Nairn, that sold for £45m by funds advised by Blantyre Capital Limited together with their operating partner Fairtree Hotel Investments.

In total Scottish group Crerar Hotels, built up by industry veteran Paddy Crerar, sold seven four and five-star hotels in the deal.

Loch Fyne Hotel was included in the Crerar transaction (Image: Loch Fyne Hotel)

Steven Fyfe, director in the hotel capital markets team at Savills Scotland, said: "Boutique hotels offer the experience and impartiality we have all craved, particularly since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

"This ever more popular sub-market offers plenty of differentiation and both consumers and investors alike are attracted to boutique hotels like never before.”

Overall, the Scottish hotel market has seen a threefold increase in investment volumes so far in 2023, with transactions totalling £165m compared with £54m in the same period last year.

The significant increase is largely due to the sale of the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh, the Caledonian, which alone accounted for 51% of the total figure.

The Caledonian was one of the major transactions of the year so far (Image: Newsquest)

Savills noted that this is against a backdrop of a 60% year-on-year decline across the UK hotel sector, proving the resilience of the Scottish market. Coupled with the increase in deal volumes, hotel operational performance is also holding up well across Scotland.

In the year to date, Savills has seen revenue per available room (RevPAR) up by 26% year on year at £80.

In turn, this has increased by 16% to £61 and 36% to £108 in Glasgow and Edinburgh respectively.

This is a similar story to the serviced apartment market, which saw RevPAR increase by 21% year on year to just over £80 in the first quarter of this year.

Mr Fyfe also said: “Whilst we have seen transaction levels climb for hotels in Scotland at the start of 2023, we are also seeing significant numbers of visitors which is having a positive impact on revenue.

"What’s more, it’s interesting to note that RevPAR growth is outpacing inflation, despite the assumption the two are closely correlated.

“The ongoing trend for staycations has seen Scotland become an increasingly popular holiday destination, therefore we expect figures to remain largely positive in the second half of the year.

“However, we do not expect to see a continued jump in transaction volumes whilst we deal with ongoing economic uncertainty.”

It comes though as developments including the £100m investment in Princes Street by Hunter REIM and Ruby Hotels and the separate £50m hotel redevelopment of Debenhams progress in the Scottish capital.

Mr Fyfe said: “‘Looking ahead, we do expect to see further activity with a range of properties on the market across Scotland and more in the pipeline.

“This includes two development sites in Edinburgh that have been earmarked for conversion to hotels, along with a number of branded hotels being marketed in both Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“In terms of pricing, we anticipate the differential between bid and asking prices will fall to vendors to take a view in line with their own expectations if transactions are to proceed.

“For this reason, we have seen some sales put on hold as price points are deemed too high by the current market

“However, in anticipation of more economic certainty, we should see a reduction in the price of debt which will likely see transactions resume.”