The firm said Mafalda Moura Albuquerque has been appointed general manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh.

Ms Moura Albuquerque, who succeeds Scott McArdle, has over 10 years of experience in the hospitality sector “and an impressive track record working in luxury lifestyle properties".

She will lead all operational departments of the hotel. Most recently holding the position of general manager at the five-star hotel, Kimpton Blythswood Square and Voco Grand Central, during which time the hotels and her teams picked up a number of prestigious accolades.

Prior to that, she was taskforce general manager at the Crowne Plaza Kensington and Blackfriars in London under IHG Hotels and Resorts.

READ MORE: Surge in sale of boutique hotels in Scotland

She said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Virgin Hotels family and leading the exceptional team at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me to contribute my passion for exceptional guest experiences and innovative Virgin Hotels practices. I look forward to working closely with the team to continue delivering heartfelt service and ensure Virgin Hotels Edinburgh remains the go-to destination for visitors and Edinburgh locals alike.”

James Bermingham, chief executive of Virgin Hotels, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mafalda to the Virgin Hotels team. Her extensive experience and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our vision and commitment to surprise and delight and create memorable experiences.

“We are confident Mafalda’s leadership will elevate Virgin Hotels Edinburgh to even greater heights and we look forward to its continued success.”

Set in the Old Town, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh boasts 222 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites as well as dining outlets including the hotel's flagship restaurant, Commons Club, which features a bar and a locally-inspired menu, and Eve, an all-day dining space.

Among the hotel’s flexible event spaces is Greyfriars Hall, a 19th-century church that has been restored and repurposed, and an exclusive rooftop terrace with Edinburgh Castle views.

Since opening its doors in June 2022, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh has earned a number of accolades, including being named one of the Best New Hotels in the World by Travel + Leisure and voted one of the Best Hotels to Stay in Edinburgh for 2023 by Conde Nast Traveller.

Adam McGeoch: Smaller firms finding it tougher as cost pressure persists

The news that inflation eased slightly in June 2023 looks to be a welcome turning point in the UK’s recent inflation story and signals that the Bank of England’s efforts on interest rates are starting to feed through to the economy.

Interest rate rises work by reducing demand in the economy, which on its own does not seem like a particularly good thing given the sluggish rates of growth in the economy overall, but the consensus is that it is a price that needs to be paid in order to bring inflation under control.