Passenger numbers are continuing to climb back to pre-pandemic levels at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, new figures show.
The regional airport operator has reported a 10.4 % rise in passenger numbers for the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year, compared with the same period last year.
HIAL, which operates 11 airports, said 425,222 people travelled through its network in the three months from April to June, up from 385,196 last time. Driving the uptick were a 17.6% increase in passengers at Inverness Airport to 240,631, Islay (up 14.1% to 8,747), Tiree (up 10% to 3,802), and Campbeltown (up 17.1% to 2,071).
The first-quarter figures amounted to 87.3% of the number of passengers HIAL’s 11 airports attracted prior to the pandemic in 2019/20.
Kirkwall saw passenger numbers rise by 7.1% to 37,221; Barra by 4.7% to 3,953; Benbecula by 4.4% to 8,280; and Wick John O’ Groats by 29.5% to 2,774.
But Stornoway and Sumburgh both reported slight falls during the three-month period, by 0.3% to 26,788 and 0.6% to 81,262) respectively. Dundee Airport also recorded a drop in numbers, from 10,435 in the same period in 2022/23 to 9,688.
George Farquhar, director of airport operations for HIAL, said: “Leading into what is a hugely important 2023 tourist season, the new figures are encouraging and highlight the key role our people and airports continue to play to the Highland economy in providing vital connections to and from our iconic Highlands & Islands destinations.
“With almost 1.5 million people having passed through our 11 airports across the Highlands and Islands over the past 12 months, the economies in each of those areas will have benefited significantly from the added investment and spending they bring with them.”
