Erskine is set for footpath closures and parking restrictions in some areas as work is set to begin on a £3million project to upgrade the water mains supply.
Over three miles of new pipe will be laid in the North Barr area of the town over the next twelve months to ensure customers continue to enjoy clear, fresh drinking water.
Starting from August 14, a rolling programme of works beings which will involve the use of temporary traffic lights, footpath closures and some access and parking restrictions.
Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager in the west said: “Historically there have been a spate of bursts in the area so this project is much needed.
“The work will add resilience to the supply and bring peace of mind to the community.
“We are committed to targeting investment where it is most needed to address the triple threat of ageing assets, increasing demand and climate change.”
The project will begin on Barhill Road, before moving into, Buckie, North Barr Avenue, Cullen, Findochty Newburgh, Kirkton, Hopeman, Rattery, Portsoy, MacDuff, Portlethan, Inverbervie, Johnshaven, Findhorn, Whitehills, Rashiewood, Rashielea Avenue, Rashieburn, Rashielee Road, Rashiehill, Rashieglen, Burnhaven and Portessie before completing the works on Barhill Road near the junction of Portessie.
Ms Reid added: “We will do all that we can to minimise any disruption and will work with residents and road users throughout the course of the project.
“We would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”
The project is being delivered by Caledonia Water Alliance and should be completed by the end of August 2024.
