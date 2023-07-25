The number of pupils from working-class communities in Scotland entering university has hit record levels, according to new figures.
There were 5,595 Scots students from the 20% areas considered most deprived according to the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) – up from 5,515 last year and 3,965 in 2016/17.
However, the report from the Scottish Funding Council also revealed that three of Scotland's universities have failed to meet a target of having 10% of full-time first-degree entrants from the 20% most deprived backgrounds.
Just 7.9% of students at the University of Aberdeen were from the most deprived areas, down from 8.6% last year.
Their neighbour, Robert Gordon University, also struggled, with 6.2% of students from deprived areas, up from 6.1%.
Scotland's Rural College saw numbers drop to 5.1% down from 13.5% last year.
Meanwhile, the University of West Scotland recruited 30% of their freshers from poorer areas, while Glasgow School of Art was on 23.9% and Glasgow Caledonian hit 22.10%.
Dundee University was on 16%, while Glasgow University was on 16.7%. Edinburgh University only just beat the target, with 10.2% of their students coming from deprived areas.
This year’s figures also revealed a small drop in the proportion of students from deprived communities within the overall population of university entrants, falling from 16.7% in 2020/21 to 16.5% in 2021/22.
The report from the Scottish Funding Council said this was because recruitment "increased at a greater level across some other SIMD quintiles."
Nevertheless, Scotland’s universities are still on target to have 20% of university entrants from the 20% most-disadvantaged backgrounds by 2030.
The report also showed that the average retention rate - the number of students coming back for a second year - dropped to 88.6% for those from deprived areas, down from 90.2%
The figures for all students is 91.5%.
The number of care experienced students also increased, with 545 students entering university in 2021/22, up from 485.
There has also been a jump in the number of entrants declaring a disability up to 17.4%, compared to 16.3% in 2020/21.
There has also been a significant spike in number of students entering university via college, up to 8,690 compared to 7,490 last year.
Education and Skills Secretary Jenny Gilruth said she was “delighted” with the progress being made.
"Widening Access is a top priority for the Scottish Government, and I am delighted to see a record number of first time students from the most deprived areas in Scotland securing a place at university,” she said.
The minister added: “I am encouraged by the progress we have made in partnership with Scotland’s universities so far and I am determined to go further.
“The principle that access to education should be based on the ability to learn is central to the Scottish Government and we will continue to support people to reach their full potential, regardless of their economic background
“Scotland’s internationally renowned universities are among our greatest assets – and every child growing up here should have an equal chance of benefitting from that.”
Alastair Sim, Director of Universities Scotland said having more students from disadvantaged backgrounds attending university was “great for the students themselves, universities and the nation as a whole.”
“Against a backdrop of the legacy impact of the pandemic and the persistent attainment gap in schools, the higher education sector has continued to widen access to university to entrants from the most deprived areas of Scotland.
“In addition, we are seeing more care experienced people enter university and more people confident in disclosing they have a disability.”
However, he warned that the “final mile” towards the 2030 target would be “the hardest.”
“Universities have made significant progress to widen access, acting on the areas within their control.
“However, systemic challenges like the poverty-related attainment gap in schools remain stubbornly persistent and the legacy of the pandemic means universities must offer greater levels of academic and pastoral support to students to help them overcome this period of major disruption to their compulsory education.”
Mr Sim called for the Scottish Government to help. He said one measure would be to deliver an “additional, person-centred access metric this calendar year, so that government policy addresses circumstances of disadvantage wider than living in an SIMD 20 neighbourhood.”
“We need policy to prioritise targeting outreach and support at all the individuals who most need it,” he added.
