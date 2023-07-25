Andy Arnold joined the Tron Theatre as Artistic Director in 2008, directing his first main stage production, The Drawer Boy by Michael Healey in May that year.

However, as the theatre introduced its Autumn-Winter programme it was announced that he will leave the role.

His final production will be Tron Theatre Company's Nae Expectations (19 Oct - 4 Nov, Press Performance: Tuesday 25th October, 7.30pm).

The ensemble cast includes Gavin Jon Wright as Pip, Karen Dunbar as the extraordinarily strange Miss Havisham and Gerry Mulgrew as Abel Magwitch.

Mr Arnold said: "I have such mixed emotions about introducing this programme for Autumn-Winter 2023 - a great and very typical Tron season, but also, alas, my last.

"I originally saw my post at the Tron as a short-term venture to round off my Glasgow theatre work following my lengthy tenure at the Arches, but instead, fell in love with making and staging work at the Tron and built such strong relationships with the brilliant team there as well as with all the artists who have passed through our doors over the years, that the short-term venture has lasted over fifteen years!

"The time is right for me to move on and I'm extremely proud to be closing out my role as the Tron's Artistic Director with such a full and vibrant programme."

The Autumn-Winter 2023 season will go on-sale on Tuesday 25th July at 11am with all performances, workshops and classes available to book online or by telephone.

Shereen Nanjiani MBE, Chair of the Board of Trustees said of Mr Arnold's time as Artistic Director: "In his time at the Tron, Andy Arnold has given us so many exciting, provocative - often downright absurb - but always entertaining theatre experiences.

"Throughout even the toughest of times, he's remained passionately committed to the Tron's vital role in the theatre eco-system and a vocal advocate for the sector as a whole.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I thank him for everything he's done for the Tron."