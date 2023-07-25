Scotland The New Wild, which will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel in the Autumn, is a three-part series.

Each episode explores a different part of the country, the Islands, the Lowlands and the Highlands.

Habitats in the series range from the Caledonian forest of the Highlands, to the machair of the Western isles, and the important seagrass meadows in the shallow seas around Scotland’s coast, as well as unexpected urban surprises.

The series will feature dramatic fights between grey seal bulls on the remote Monach Isles, Red deer rutting on the isle of Rum, peregrine falcons patrolling Edinburgh’s skies, whilst young fox cubs take their first steps beside the water of Leith and Glasgwegian water voles living happily nowhere near water.

The series also features dramatic footage from high up in the Scots pine canopy as Wood ants “farm” aphids and basking sharks feast on plankton blooms off the coast.

Reflected throughout the series is an assessment of the challenges facing the natural world in Scotland at a time of rising awareness of the climate change and biodiversity crisis alongside appreciation of how special Scotland’s wildlife really is.

BBC Scotland Commissioning Editor David Harron said: “We are delighted to be showcasing this series which will focus on Scotland’s natural history treasures on an epic scale, highlighting the challenges and changes faced by the wildlife with whom we share the country.

“Scotland’s wildlife and terrain is a magical mixture which delights viewers and we are delighted to have worked again on this series with Maramedia who we have commissioned over the years to create a string of beautiful programmes.”

Three years in the making, the series is produced by Glasgow based Maramedia - which previously produced Highlands : Scotland’s Wild Heart, Stormborn , Wild Shetland and Hebrides: Islands on the Edge for the BBC - in co-production with Terra Mater Studios, Skyland Productions and Doclights/NDR Naturfilm.

The series will have its UK debut on the BBC Scotland channel and will also transmit in Austria, and Germany before going onto further international screenings.

Jackie Savery of Maramedia, said: “We are delighted to be working with BBC Scotland again and are very proud to present Scotland The New Wild. The series is a true celebration of the stunning and special wildlife of Scotland as well as highlighting the very current issues affecting them.

"The team here at Maramedia - working closely with scientists and conservationists - have managed to capture some fascinating and rare behaviour of the wildlife of the nation . We hope it will inspire viewers to engage with our very special natural heritage.”