A luxury hotel has launched a new afternoon tea inspired by Sir Cliff Richard as they prepare to host an in-conversation event with the star during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
As an official venue for this year’s festival, The Stables at Prestonfield House will welcome a series of ‘Britain's biggest legends’ next month, including Cliff Richard, Christopher Biggins and Dame Arlene Phillis.
Taking its name from one of the 82-year-old singer's biggest hits, the new Summer Holiday Afternoon Tea is decorated with colourful miniature umbrellas and sand pails and can be ordered with or without a glass of Billecart Salmon Brut Réserve.
Diners at the five-star hotel’s gardens can expect a mix of sweet and savoury snacks from a cheddar ploughman’s sandwich served on walnut and date bread to an Amalfi lemon and cream cheese madeleines.
Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free or dairy-free options are also available.
An Audience with Sir Cliff Richard and Gloria Hunniford will take place from Wednesday, August 26 to Thursday, 27.
Also scheduled to appear for in conversation events at Prestonfield are The Celtic Tenors, Julian Clary and the Whitehalls.
Located next to Arthur’s Seat, the boutique hotel has been described as the ‘perfect location for those looking to explore Edinburgh but avoid the hustle and bustle of the city centre’ during the festival.
Prestonfield House was once the residence of Sir James Dick who served as Lord Provost of Edinburgh from 1679 to 1681 and remained his family's private home until 1958 when it became a hotel.
In 2003 it was purchased by Edinburgh restaurateur James Thomson who is said to have spent the last two decades 'restoring it to its former glory'.
Prestonfield’s Summer Holiday Afternoon Tea is served daily from 12 noon. The Summer Holiday Afternoon Tea is priced at £50 per person and the Summer Holiday Champagne Afternoon Tea is £65 per person.
