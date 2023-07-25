But perhaps flying more under the radar are the vital connections which Scotland’s regional airports provide to major cities such as Glasgow and Edinburgh and for onward travel.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, the publicly owned company which operates 11 regional airports around Scotland, published its latest passenger figures today, and they contained good news for people and businesses that depend on the connections they provide.

HIAL, which has airports in locations such as Sumburgh, Benbecula, Kirkwall, Islay, and Stornoway, declared that passenger numbers in the first quarter of its financial year were 10.4% higher than the corresponding period the year before, with 452,222 people using its network in the three months from April to June.

Growth was seen during the period in all but three of the company’s 11 airports, with the biggest rise in traffic coming through the Highland capital of Inverness, which saw passenger numbers increase by 17.6% to 240,631. There were also notable increases in passenger numbers in Islay, Tiree, and Campbeltown.

The upward trend means HIAL’s airports have nearly made up the ground lost because of the pandemic, with the tally for the first quarter representing 87.3% of the passenger numbers they were attracting before Covid struck.

George Farquhar, director of airport operations for HIAL, was right to underline the importance of the network flourishing. Scotland’s regional airports play a vital role in connecting people in remote communities with major cities, whether that be for family, health or business reasons or connections to international routes for onward travel.

But they are also vital for inward traffic. At a time when the Scottish tourism industry is facing a continuing battle to recover from the pandemic, not to mention a barrage of high costs and regulatory change, the role played by the HIAL network in providing access to “iconic Highlands & Islands destinations” has never been more important.