OUR thirst for travel means it is always interesting to hear of new routes being secured by Scottish airports to exciting destinations. The addition by Jet2 of a new flight from Glasgow to Verona on Monday, for example, has generated huge interest on The Herald website over the last 24 hours.
But perhaps flying more under the radar are the vital connections which Scotland’s regional airports provide to major cities such as Glasgow and Edinburgh and for onward travel.
Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, the publicly owned company which operates 11 regional airports around Scotland, published its latest passenger figures today, and they contained good news for people and businesses that depend on the connections they provide.
READ MORE: Scotch whisky firm reveals major change
HIAL, which has airports in locations such as Sumburgh, Benbecula, Kirkwall, Islay, and Stornoway, declared that passenger numbers in the first quarter of its financial year were 10.4% higher than the corresponding period the year before, with 452,222 people using its network in the three months from April to June.
Growth was seen during the period in all but three of the company’s 11 airports, with the biggest rise in traffic coming through the Highland capital of Inverness, which saw passenger numbers increase by 17.6% to 240,631. There were also notable increases in passenger numbers in Islay, Tiree, and Campbeltown.
The upward trend means HIAL’s airports have nearly made up the ground lost because of the pandemic, with the tally for the first quarter representing 87.3% of the passenger numbers they were attracting before Covid struck.
READ MORE: Speyburn Distillery opens doors permanently for first time
George Farquhar, director of airport operations for HIAL, was right to underline the importance of the network flourishing. Scotland’s regional airports play a vital role in connecting people in remote communities with major cities, whether that be for family, health or business reasons or connections to international routes for onward travel.
But they are also vital for inward traffic. At a time when the Scottish tourism industry is facing a continuing battle to recover from the pandemic, not to mention a barrage of high costs and regulatory change, the role played by the HIAL network in providing access to “iconic Highlands & Islands destinations” has never been more important.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here