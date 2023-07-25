These will be most prevalent from Friday, August 4 to Tuesday, August 8 as well as Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

The services impacted on these dates include the 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 6A, 7, 7A, 8, 9, 9A, 10, 18, 19, 21, 38, 38A, 38B, 38C, 38E, 41, 57, 57A, 60, 60A, 61, 75, 77, 90, 240, 255, 263, 267, 500 (Glasgow Airport Express), X3, X8, X11, X85, and X87.

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director for First Bus in Scotland, said: “We are working hard to ensure we can keep people connected across Glasgow during the UCI World Cycling Championships.

“As many of the road closures will be in the city centre, some customers may be required to walk to the outskirts of the city centre to get the bus but we will still be there to take them where they need to go.

“We will endeavour to work round the closures to the best of our ability and encourage all customers to use our website to plan ahead for their journey between these dates.”

First Glasgow said it encourages all customers to plan ahead for their full journey using its website in the first instance as journey times may be extended.

Full details of all First Glasgow diversions during the event can be found at firstglasgow.com/UCI