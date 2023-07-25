Officers were called to a tower block in the Dumbreck Court area of the city around 12.30pm on Monday.

Police said that on arrival, the body of a 29-year-old man was found within.

The death is currently being treated as suspicious.

A post mortem examination is to take place "in due course", police added.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Monday, 24 July, 2023, we were called to a property in the Dumbreck Court area of Glasgow after the body of a 29-year-old man was found within.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which, at this time, police are treating as suspicious.

“Enquiries are at an early stage. We will continue to have a police presence in the area and anyone with concerns can approach these officers.”