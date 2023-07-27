One of the most significant architectural awards in the world, it represents the climax of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland’s awards programme for 2023.

Whether responding to Scotland’s rugged landscape or the needs of generations of future students, RIAS say the buildings "showcase the exceptional talent of architects working in Scotland today".

This year’s shortlist contains two rural homes - the adaptation of a remote ruin in Ayrshire and a spectacular “21st century broch” in Argyllshire.

READ MORE: ‘Shabby’ Glasgow neglecting architect's legacy expert says

There are also two buildings for Scottish universities: a new student hub at the University of Stirling and a new music centre for the University of St Andrews.

The 2023 RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award shortlist is as follows:

Campus Central, University of Stirling by Page\Park Architects

This landmark redevelopment project at the heart of the University of Stirling’s campus combines the refurbishment and extension of an existing 1970s building to create an exceptional student experience, including new study and learning spaces alongside enhanced student support facilities. Through adaptive re-use, the project establishes a welcoming and vibrant face for students and staff at the University, and for members of the pubic visiting the Macrobert Arts Centre.

Campus Central, University of Stirling by PagePark Architects (Image: Paul Zanre)

Cuddymoss, North Ayrshire by Ann Nisbet Studio

This new house is located within and around a ruined building in the Ayrshire landscape – formed over two hundred years to house people and cattle. Ann Nisbet Studio conceived the project as a ‘building within a ruin’ – taking a quiet, honest and restrained approach that brings the building gently back to life as a home while retaining the character of the ruin. In the wrong hands, the ruin could have been over-domesticated or romanticised: instead it retains its character and relationship to the landscape, thanks to a light-touch and respectful approach, as well as a careful use of materials. A simple timber-clad second building, connected to the ruin by a glazed link, provides additional space.

Cuddymoss, North Ayrshire by Ann Nisbet Studio (Image: David Barbour)

Hundred Acre Wood, Argyll and Bute by Denizen Works

Denizen Works’ clients set out to create a home for themselves and their large family: a place that would reflect their personalities, provide a lasting legacy for the family, and do justice to its setting within a stunning landscape overlooking Loch Awe. The design draws upon Scotland’s architectural heritage as well as the sculpture of Eduardo Chillida which, like the house, evokes a sense of carved solid mass which is well-suited to the exposed site and harsh weather. Quirky touches include cladding created with recycled TV screens to create a contemporary take on traditional Scottish harling, and a bathroom with two copper baths side by side, looking out upon the rocky landscape.

Hundred Acre Wood, Argyll and Bute by Denizen Works (Image: Gilbert McCarragher)

Laidlaw Music Centre, University of St Andrews by Flanagan Lawrence

The first building dedicated to music in the University of St Andrews’ 600-year history creates new opportunities for young people – including students as well as those from the local community - to connect with the performing arts. The new building contains an intimate performing venue, flexible rehearsal space, and a high-tech recording facility, and creates a new quadrangle as an extension of the historic St Mary’s Quadrangle – the oldest part of the University dating to the 16th century. Within its pale sandstone walls, the oak lined recital room contains exceptional technology that allows it to be physically reconfigured and acoustically ‘tuned’ at the touch of a button in order to suit anything from orchestral rehearsals to small-scale ensembles.

Laidlaw Music Centre, University of St Andrews by Flanagan Lawrence (Image: Paul Zanre)

READ MORE: Calls for centrepiece of 1938 Empire Exhibition to be rebuilt

The shortlist is drawn from the winners of the 2023 RIAS Awards, which were announced in June.

Tracy Meller, senior partner at RSHP and chair of the 2023 Doolan Award jury, said: “We have a tough job to select a winner from the four outstanding buildings on this year’s Doolan Award shortlist. Whether unlocking a tricky urban challenge or doing justice to a remarkable rural setting, each has a superb relationship with its context.

"Their clients’ briefs could not be more different, and yet each building demonstrates exceptional imagination, skill and flair. I know Andrew Doolan wanted the award established in his name to celebrate the very best of Scottish architecture, and this year’s shortlist does exactly that.”

The winner of the 2023 RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award will be announced on 30 November. For more information about the 2023 RIAS Awards visit www.rias.org.uk.