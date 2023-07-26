Two long-established Scottish financial advisory firms have been acquired by a Bristol-based business “as part of its expansion” north of the Border.
Integrity365 Limited hailed its growth with the acquisition of independent financial advisory firms, MacDonald Partnership and the financial advisory arm of Hartinsure Limited, Hart Wealth.
Integrity365 Limited provides financial advice to individuals, business owners and corporate organisations throughout the UK.
Arbroath and Inverness-based MacDonald Partnership was originally established in 1978 by Ian MacDonald and is now run by his son, Ross.
Renowned regionally with clients, MacDonald Partnership is said to have “an enviable reputation for providing trusted financial advice that spans generations”, through its experienced advisers and dedicated support team.
Integrity365 Limited’s commitment to the family ethos will see MacDonald Partnership retain its own brand and offer support for further growth and development.
Helensburgh-based Hart Wealth was formerly part of insurance broker Hartinsure Limited, established in 1965 by Eddie Hart and recently acquired by UK Broker of the Year in the British Insurance Awards 2023, Partners&.
Following the acquisition by Integrity365 Limited, Hart Wealth will rebrand to unite with MacDonald Partnership and “bring with it a wealth of knowledge and loyal client bank” concentrated within Glasgow and the west of Scotland.
Matt Goy, Integrity365 Limited chief executive, said: “We are passionate about investing to further support our clients with increased coverage across the UK by acquiring talented people who share our key values and knowledge.
“As a result, this expansion into Scotland is a natural step to develop our offering, and we look forward to building on the strong foundations already established by MacDonald Partnership and Hart Wealth.”
Tracey Maleham, Hart Wealth independent financial advisor, welcomed the move.
She said: “We are excited to join Integrity365 Limited under their newly acquired MacDonald Partnership brand as they expand into Scotland.
“There is strong synergy between our businesses in terms of professionalism, technology and client-centric approach.
"We are delighted to look to the future with confidence as we strengthen and develop our much-valued financial advice service for new and existing clients.”
Ross Macdonald, MacDonald Partnership IFA and Partner, comments:
“We look forward to continuing the history and legacy of the MacDonald Partnership name together with Hart Wealth and Integrity365 Limited. Working with likeminded, highly respected financial planning professionals who have their clients’ best interests at the centre and are open to development and progression is an exciting business to be a part of.”
