Paolo Nutini has announced his only Scottish show of the year, with the singer to play in Edinburgh at the end of August.

The Paisley-born star released new album Last Night in the Bittersweet last year, headlining TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on the back of it.

He would later play dates in Edinburgh and Aberdeen before embarking on a global tour but had not announced any Scottish dates for 2023.

On Wednesday Mr Nutini announced on social media though that he will headline at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh on August 31.

Support will be provided by The Big Moon and Inhaler, with tickets on sale on Friday, July 28.

Pre-sale begins at 9am on Ticketmaster, with the general sale at 10am.