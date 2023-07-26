The Paisley-born star released new album Last Night in the Bittersweet last year, headlining TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on the back of it.

He would later play dates in Edinburgh and Aberdeen before embarking on a global tour but had not announced any Scottish dates for 2023.

On Wednesday Mr Nutini announced on social media though that he will headline at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh on August 31.

Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



We are back in Edinburgh this August for our only Scottish show of the year



Pre sale tickets 9am Friday 28th July



General Sale 10am Friday 28th July pic.twitter.com/GIU5eThqZ8 — Paolo Nutini (@PaoloNutini) July 26, 2023

Support will be provided by The Big Moon and Inhaler, with tickets on sale on Friday, July 28.

Pre-sale begins at 9am on Ticketmaster, with the general sale at 10am.