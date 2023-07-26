Scotland could be left without Irn-Bru in a matter of weeks, a union has warned, as its members announce the dates for strike action at A.G. Barr.
Earlier this month around a dozen trucker and shunter drivers at the Cumbernauld centre voted for strike action, having rejected a 5% pay increase.
Unite said that represented a real-terms cut of 6.3% due to the rate of inflation.
Despite an attempt at mediation by ACAS, the union said no improved offer had been forthcoming and therefore nine days of strike action will start on Friday 11 August and continuing every Friday, with the final stoppage being on 6 October.
A continuous ban on overtime will also begin on 8 August.
A.G. Barr increased its revenue by 18.2 per cent to £317.6m for the year ended 29 January 2023.
The company increased its adjusted profit before tax to £43.5m, and due to strong revenue generation, it reported a net cash position of £52.9m.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “Supplies of Irn-Bru could dry up in a few weeks due to the key role our members carry out for A.G. Barr. The company is cash rich with £52.9m chilling in the bank.
"Yet, they are offering our members a significant real terms pay cut when they can easily afford to pay more. We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”
Andy Brown, Unite industrial officer said: “Despite our best efforts to resolve this dispute through negotiation, A.G. Barr has not moved beyond 5%.
"The only way it seems they will pay attention is if supplies of its popular products including Irn-Bru start to fizzle out which is exactly what is now on the cards.”
A.G Barr has been contacted for comment.
The company previously told The Herald: "We’re disappointed in today’s decision by a small number of our drivers to take industrial action.
“We made an offer which we believe is fair and competitive to our HGV1 drivers. It is also in line with what has been agreed with our other employees and we believe we have a responsibility to be fair to everyone.
“We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service and we will continue to work with Unite representatives to find a positive and constructive resolution.”
