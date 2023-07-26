Members working across 14 train operating companies will walk out for a third week in a row, as they seek better pay and conditions.

One of the companies is Avanti West Coast, which operates services to London Euston from both Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley.

The operator will run one train per hour between London Euston and Manchester, Liverpool, Preston and Birmingham with a 'limited' service to Glasgow.

With limited operating hours and fewer services running, customers are advised to plan ahead, check before they travel, and be aware of their last train home.

There will be no trains to and from Edinburgh Waverley, and customers with tickets for 29 July (purchased before 22 June) can claim a full fee-free refund from their point of purchase. Alternatively, tickets dated 29 July can be used the day before or up to and including 1 August.

Announcing the strike action last month, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This latest phase of action will show the country just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry.

"My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and government ministers.

"Yet quite incredibly neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution.

"The government continues to shackle the companies and will not allow them to put forward a package that can settle this dispute.

"Our members have now voted 3 times to take strike action over the last 12 months - the most of recent of which coincided with having the full details of the substandard offer from the rail operators.

"They voted by 9-1 to renew their strike mandate and RMT will continue its industrial campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement on pay, working conditions and job security."

Avanti West Coast is 70% owned by First Group and 30% by Trenitalia, a subsidiary of Italy's state-owned railway.

Services are also likely to be affected by action short of a strike taken by ASLEF, the train driver's union, which has imposed an overtime ban from Monday 7 to Saturday 12 August.

Andy Mellors, managing director at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re sorry our customers will have their journeys disrupted for another day this month because of this latest strike action. It will no doubt affect many who have made plans for this weekend, and I would like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding.

“We’ll be operating a reduced timetable during this strike, so our customers should plan their journeys, check before they travel and be aware of their last train home.

“Any customers with tickets dated 29 July can make their journey on alternative days or claim a full refund.”