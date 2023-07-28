While there's a veritable banquet of shows, buskers and creative displays to feast your eyes on, there's no way of making it through three weeks of festivities without a few strategically planned pit stops

Thankfully, there are many fantastic cafes in the capital which seamlessly marry the art of a good cup of coffee and wedge of cake with, well, actual art.

From the independent spots that strive to showcase local talent to the big guys housed within the walls of globally renowned galleries, here’s our pick of the best ‘arty’ cafes to visit in Edinburgh this summer.

Café Portrait

1 Queen Street Edinburgh

Located within the Scottish National Portrait Gallery and operated by Heritage Portfolio LTD, much like a few others on this week’s list, Cafe Portrait offers a bite to eat while surrounded by some of the country's most famous faces.

A truly stunning space with high ceilings and gothic windows that serves a familiar selection of sandwiches, home baking and soups.

Fruitmarket Café

45 Market Street

A café that prides itself on serving the freshest local ingredients to create ‘affordable and delicious food’.

There's baked eggs and John Gilmour’s bacon rolls for breakfast with sharing platters and sides like wee crispy potatoes with parmesan and truffle oil later in the day for lunch.

After your meal seek out the Fruitmarket's exhibition space for an introduction to the Portuguese, Berlin-based artist Leonor Antunes whose work will be on display until October.

Silverstreak Takeaway at Jupiter Artland

Bonnington House Steadings

Ok, so it’s not quite the city centre.

But if you’re looking for some respite from the festival crowds then the 25-minute drive to Jupiter Artland is worth it.

Pull yourselves away from the award-winning contemporary sculpture garden and the Silverstreak caravan awaits you with a menu of food-on-the-go to be enjoyed on the terrace garden patio.

Expect fresh baguettes, Scotch Eggs handmade in Ayrshire and coffee from Henry's Coffee Company.

Afternoon teas can also be booked in advance for the 'surreal and fantastical' Cafe Party Bistro if you’re really looking to make a day of it.

Art & Vintage

3 Lyne Street

After discovering a ‘shared love of all things retro’ Antonia Gallacher and Paul Butler opened the Art and Vintage shop, café and gallery in 2015.

When you’re finished having a nosey around their retail section and rotating artist's exhibition there’s a hearty menu of café classics like sourdough toasties and homemade soup served at the cosy neighbourhood spot.

Paolozzi's Kitchen

73 Belford Road

Named after the Italian-Scottish sculptor Eduardo Paolozzi, you’ll find this laid-back cafe at the Scottish Gallery of modern art.

The menu takes inspiration from its namesake’s heritage and offers a selection of filled focaccias or flatbreads in the shadow of the artist's huge Vulcan sculpture, said to create 'surely one of the more unusual backdrops to lunch'.

Dovecot Studios Café

10 Infirmary Street

A stylish little cafe at the Dovecot Tapestry Studios.

Award-winning Edinburgh caterers Hickory are in charge with a menu of soups, salads and plenty of vegan options.

There’s an incredible programme of events at the studios this summer too including an exhibition which celebrates women artists who have ‘challenged and shaped the contemporary art scene in Scotland’ over the past 250 years.

Out of the Blue Drill Hall Café

36 Dalmeny Street

The Café at this creative arts space is a social enterprise, first launched as an initiative to train and employ young people facing additional barriers to work in hospitality and catering.

It's a relaxed space that serves no-nonsense, home-cooking style breakfasts and lunch using fresh, organic and locally sourced ingredients.

The Scottish Café & Restaurant

The Mound

(Gardens Entrance of the Scottish National Gallery)

The big news for the summer is the largest-ever exhibition of Sir Grayson Perry’s work taking place at the National Galleries of Scotland.

Stop by the Scottish Cafe & Restaurant before or after a visit for a whistlestop tour of all the country’s best producers from Isle of Mull Cheese scones to all-day breakfast packed with Stornoway black pudding and bacon from Ramsay of Carluke.

Scottish Storytelling Centre

20 Brougham Place

Describing themselves as a ‘tranquil rest stop on the busy Royal Mile’ the café at the Scottish Storytelling Centre hosts the Haggis Box which serves a street food-style version of the national dish including neeps, tatties and a choice of sauces.

During the Fringe the centre is running a free ‘Tenements Telling Tales’ exhibition which asks what the ancient tenements of Edinburgh’s old town would say if they could talk.

Williams and Johnson Coffee Co

Custom Lane

1 Customs Wharf

A 'full micro-roastery and flagship café all under one roof' within the Custom Lane collaborative art space in Leith.

All Williams and Johnson's coffees are single origin, roasted in small batches on-site and served alongside a selection of pastries that are hard to resist.

Custom Lane itself is also home to a thriving shop, gallery, event space and workshop.