The ground-nesting birds are known for their slow, irregular wingbeats in flight and a shrill, wailing cry.

Population figures for the birds had plummeted across Scotland - and the rest of the world - in recent years, despite being the focus of agri-environmental schemes.

Lapwings have had red list conservation status in the UK since 2009, with intensive farming hitting their numbers through the loss of rough grassland.

However, a glimmer of hope has emerged through a nesting management trial which has been led by the Clyde Valley Wader Group (CVWG) with funding from NatureScot.

Led by SAC Consulting (part of SRUC), the group behind the campaign includes farmers, RSPB Scotland and NatureScot, who have come together to boost the population of Lapwings.

They've introduced specific nesting areas for the birds on farmland, to encourage nesting and hatching.

SAC Consulting’s Senior Consultant and Area Manager Jennifer Struthers said: "Farmland is critical for the birds’ future as they nest in a variety of rural habitats including wetlands, grasslands and crops.

"As the birds’ nest on the ground, they can be prone to predation, disturbance from curious livestock and agricultural operations. The result is they typically experience very low breeding success.

"Lapwings had very high levels of hatching success in the plots which were specifically introduced onto the farms to help them. About 75% of nests hatched across five trial fields, compared to typically 20% or less in grazed pastures."

The group have monitored the birds to understand nesting patterns and identify the most suitable areas.

RSPB Scotland’s Senior Conservation Advisor, Dan Brown, said: “We have followed 600 nests in the last few years. Using trail cameras and tiny devices that record nest temperatures, we’ve massively improved our understanding of where and why nests did well, and where they don’t.

“This new data, combined with regular meetings and discussions with the farmers involved and the SAC Consulting team, allowed us all to discuss key issues and start developing trials. We are delighted this year to find such high hatching success on trial plots.”

Gail Foster from NatureScot, which provided funding for the trials, said: “It’s been great to work more closely with the CVWG farmers and advisors on the first year of this project.

“It is really encouraging to hear about the higher hatching success on the trial fields and we hope that the next stage of the project will show even more benefits that can bolster Scotland’s populations of Lapwing, and other farmland waders.“

Patrick Laurie, Galloway farmer, author and part of the national Working for Waders forum, said “This is a really significant piece of work which has been proven to show positive results for Lapwing breeding success.

“Crucially, it has been designed by farmers to work alongside existing businesses, and it shows that while farmers are often blamed for the decline of biodiversity on farmland, the truth is that they are part of the solution. The farmers involved in the Clyde Valley Wader Group have put a huge amount of time and resources into this project, and their determination to make it work has been hugely encouraging.”

The next step for the campaign group will be to expand the trial onto a greater number of farms to further refine the management, understand the economics of the management, and start working towards the measure to be supported in future agri-environment schemes.

Ms Struther added: “They will also continue to try and find additional solutions to the low breeding success they’ve already recorded in pastures, and it is impressive that groups which would normally have been seen as on the opposite sides of conservation campaign debates can come together and deliver really positive results for one of this country’s best loved birds."

The northern lapwing is found throughout Europe, and migrates as far south as China and Bhutan during the winter.

Its eggs were an expensive delicacy in Victorian times, and were foraged from the wild before being sold in London and other cities in huge quantities.

In the Netherlands there is a cultural tradition of finding the first egg of the year, though harvesting them is now forbidden.

The first egg has been found at increasingly early dates over the last century, which may be down to artificial fertilisers causing the grass in which lapwings make their nests to grow more quickly.