Almond Valley Heritage Centre, in Livingston, took to social media to say they had received an influx of messages of someone “giving Buckfast to one of our horses to drink”.

The incident took place when the centre was closed, on a public footpath through the bottom part of the site around their horse paddocks.

The family-friendly museum slammed the actions of the individual as “completely irresponsible” and could potentially cause "serious issues to our gentle giants”.

“We do not allow people to feed our horses, or let them drink Buckfast for a reason, that reason being it could make them terribly ill”, the centre added.